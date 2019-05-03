Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 3 at Potomac)

After playing a four-game series at home against Potomac, Winston-Salem now travels to Pfitzner Stadium to take on the Nationals in a three-game set. First pitch for the series opener on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m..

__________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (15-13) at Potomac Nationals (11-17)

RHP Blake Battenfield (0-2, 2.48 ERA) vs. LHP Grant Borne (1-0, 5.60 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - Pfitzner Stadium (Woodbridge, Va.)

Game #29 (Away Game #15)

WINSTON FALLS 4-1 AGAINST POTOMAC

Rayados starter John Parke earned a quality start by allowing just three earned runs across seven innings, but Winston-Salem was held to just one run on six hits, as the Potomac Nationals earned a series split with a 4-1 victory on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. Parke posted his longest outing of the year by lasting seven frames against Potomac. The left-hander struck out three and forced the P-Nats to ground into four separate double plays. But, Potomac benefitted from excellent work by starter Kyle Johnston, who allowed just five hits and struck out three across six shutout innings. Osvaldo Abreu hit a solo shot to lead off the game, and David Masters hit a solo shot in the second to make it a 2-0 contest.

ROBERT NAMED WHITE SOX MILB POTM

Former Dash outfielder Luis Robert, who is rated the 37th-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, has been named the White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for April. Robert was promoted to the Double-A Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, but he played in 19 games with Winston-Salem in April. Prior to his promotion, Robert led the Carolina League in batting average (.453), home runs (eight), RBIs (24), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (.920), OPS (1.432), triples (three), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (69).

ERROR-PRONE THROUGH THE FIRST 28

After committing two errors in their series finale against the P-Nats on Thursday, Winston-Salem has now committed 39 errors this season, which is the second most in the Carolina League behind Wilmington.

WE SOMEHOW MEET AGAIN

Following their four-game series at home against Potomac, Winston-Salem now travels to Pfitzner Stadium to play a three-game set against the Nationals. When Sunday's series finale comes to a close, the Dash and P-Nats will have played one another 15 times in 24 games. Both clubs have six wins apiece in the season series.

MEET THE NEW STARS IN DASH CITY

While Robert, Daniel Gonzalez, Kyle Kubat and Jose Nin have earned promotions from Winston-Salem this week, outfielder Steele Walker and right-hander Austin Conway were promoted from Low-A Kannapolis to Winston on Tuesday. A second-round pick by the White Sox in 2018 out of the University of Oklahoma, Walker joins the High-A level for the first time, The 22-year-old dominated with the Kannapolis Intimidators, posting a .365/.437/.581 batting line with 13 extra-base hits in 20 contests. He joins a team with two of his former Sooner teammates in right-handers Alec Hansen and Jake Elliott. Meanwhile, Conway made his High-A debut with Winston-Salem on Tuesday. A 31st-round selection of the University of Louisville, Conway did not yield a run in five appearances for the Intimidators this season.

THE MAN WHO DOESN'T STRIKE OUT

After striking out just five times in 155 at-bats in his first professional season, Dash second baseman Nick Madrigal went 17 games without striking out before being punched out in the sixth inning on Monday. Overall, Madrigal's non-strikeout stretch spanned 67 at-bats and 75 plate appearances. Madrigal's last strikeout prior to Monday came on April 7 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. In his career, Madrigal has now posted two stretches of 70-plus plate appearances without a strikeout, with the other instance coming at the start of his professional career when he had 72 plate appearances without a strikeout. Through 22 games, the former first-round pick has posted a .367 on-base percentage. Before joining the White Sox, Madrigal starred for the Oregon State Beavers, where he helped the program win a national championship in 2018. He went on to become the highest drafted player in the program's history when he was picked fourth overall last year.

DASH DOTS

Codi Heuer recorded two scoreless innings in Thursday's loss...At home, Winston has now only scored first in one out of 14 contests...On the road, the Dash have scored first in 10 out of 14 games.

