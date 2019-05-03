Lebron Pitches Keys to Shutout Win

LYNCHBURG, VA -David Lebron tossed a career-high six innings of shutout baseball as the Frederick Keys (12-16) blanked the Lynchburg Hillcats (15-14) 5-0 on Friday night at City Stadium. It was the Keys second shutout win in as many Fridays.

Making his third start with the Keys, Lebron (1-0) scattered four hits over six frames to go with eight strikeouts. Earning the victory, it was Lebron's first as a professional, while the eight strikeouts and six innings were new career-highs for the Floridian. The start also marked the fourth quality outing by Frederick pitching and the third in the last week.

Offensively, the orange and black scored single runs in five innings. Willy Yahn doubled in the second and eventually scored on an RBI single by Jean Carrillo off Eli Morgan.

The visitors stretched the lead to 3-0 after 4.5 innings. A second Yahn double put men at second and third and Trevor Craport cashed in with a sac-fly. Mason McCoy then doubled home Cole Billingsley from second in the fifth.

McCoy ended up scoring a run in the seventh after his second double following a sac-bunt and a fielder's choice, while an RBI double by Kirvin Moesquit plated Billingsley for the second time in the eighth. Yahn ended the game 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a run scored and McCoy finished 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles an RBI and a run scored.

Cameron Ming tossed the final three innings to tally his second save of the year. He struck out three, walked one and allowed two hits. Morgan (3-1) suffered the loss, giving up three runs on six hits in 5.2 innings.

The Keys and Hillcats play the middle game of their series on Saturday night at City Stadium. Right-hander Cody Sedlock (1-0, 2.49) starts for Frederick and will be opposed by Lynchburg left-hander Juan Hillman (1-3, 3.42). First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

