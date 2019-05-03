Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 3 vs. Salem

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans take on the Salem Red Sox (a Boston Red Sox affiliate) in the first game of the three-game series with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Javier Assad (0-3, 4.50 ERA) makes his fifth start for the Birds against LHP Jhonathan Diaz (2-1, 4.43 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

WOODIES SWEEP BIRDS, LOSING STREAK TO EIGHT

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell 5-3 on Thursday night to the Down East Wood Ducks, increasing their losing streak to eight games, from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Woodies plated two runs in the first inning off of Paul Richan (2-2) to take an early lead. After adding on with a run in the third and another in the fourth to take a 4-0 advantage, the Birds scored three in the bottom of the fourth on a Tyler Payne RBI single, a Jimmy Herron RBI triple and a Grant Fennell sac fly. The Woodies tacked on with a run in the seventh and left Myrtle with a sweep. They are now 7-0 against the Pelicans.

TOUGH STRETCH FOR THE BIRDS

Entering the Salem series, the Pelicans have lost eight-straight games and 10 of their last 11 games. In recorded franchise history (back to 2005), this is the third eight-game skid for the Pelicans. The longest losing streak since 2005 came in 2009 when Myrtle Beach dropped 10 straight from August 25 through September 4.

NEW MONTH, NEW ME

With the loss on Tuesday, the Pelicans finished April 7-19 (.269). Those 19 losses are the most in recorded franchise history in the first month of the year (dating back to 2005) and it is the worst winning percentage in a single month in any month since 2005 as well. In 2019, the Pelicans hit .212 with a 5.29 ERA in April while the 2018 Birds, who set the original franchise low at 9-15, in April finished with a .238 batting average and a 4.81 ERA. The .212 batting average set a franchise record for the lowest average in April, while the 5.29 ERA is the highest since 2010 (6.44 April ERA).

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

In the Pelicans' seven wins this season, the Birds' bullpen has been the key. In wins, the bullpen has a 0.72 ERA (2 ER in 25.0 IP). On the other hand, in losses, the Pelicans' bullpen owns a 5.42 ERA (59 ER over 98 IP).

BETTER GET HERE ON TIME

In the three-game sweep at the hands of the Salem Red Sox, the Pelicans allowed 12 runs in the first inning alone. Over the first 28 games of the season, the Birds have allowed 29 runs in the opening frame (9.32 ERA). On the offensive side, Myrtle Beach has scored 23 runs in the first inning themselves. Out of the total runs that have been scored in the games the Pelicans have played, 24.5 percent (62-of-253) have been scored in the first inning.

BIRDS ON THE POUND

On Thursday, the Pelicans went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Over the last 11 games, in which the Pelicans are 1-10, the Birds struggled with RISP. They just hit .206 (20-for-97) with a runner at second or third in those games. When Myrtle Beach won four-straight games from 4/17-4/20, they hit .278 (10-for-36) with RISP. On the year, they are hitting .229 (53-for-231) with RISP and .245 (26-for-106) with two outs and RISP.

LOOKING TO AVOID DEJA VU

The Pelicans hope not to repeat the last series they Salem in last weekend. In the three-game set, the Birds were outscored 29-13 and outhit 44-25 in the three games. The Pelicans starters allowed 12 runs in the first inning and had a 23.62 ERA through the set. A positive was that the bats woke up in the series, hitting .243 with a pair of homers. Both Grant Fennell and Yeiler Peguero picked up five hits apiece against the Red Sox.

HE'S A HECHT OF A BALLPLAYER

Ben Hecht has been brilliant out of the bullpen this season for the Pelicans. Overall the bullpen has been a bright spot, owning a 3.95 ERA. Hecht leads the way with a 1.35 ERA and paces the bunch with 10 appearances. Over his last four outings, the righty has struck out 11 over 7.1 scoreless innings while only allowing five hits and walking a pair. Last season, Hecht made 34 appearances for South Bend, owning a 4-1 record and a 4.23 ERA.

A LOOK AT THE ORG

Double-A Tennessee swept a doubleheader from the Jackson Generals (Arizona affiliate) on Thursday, winning 5-2 and 5-1. Former Birds Justin Steele (2017, 2018) and Brad Markey (2015) combined to throw 11.2 innings and only allowing one run in their two starts. 2018 Pelican Christian Donahue collected four hits and three extra-base hits in the two wins. Triple-A Iowa downed San Antonio (Brewers affiliate) 8-6 behind a Trent Giambrone (2017) homer while Low-A South Bend fell 10-1 to Burlington (Angels affiliate) in Midwest League play on the road.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans 275 hits allowed are second in High-A to the 287 ceded by the Lancaster JetHawks (Rockies affiliate) of the California League...Jimmy Herron is riding a season-long five-game hitting streak and has four extra-base hits over that stretch. He is the last Pelican to double, triple and homer...Jesus Camargo threw 2.1 strong innings against Down East, lowering his ERA to 2.33.

