May 3 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

After last night's series clinching 3-2 victory versus the Red Sox, the Mudcats continue a seven game road trip tonight with game one of a three game series versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, DE. Carolina is currently 3-1 through four games in the current road trip having recently won their road trip opening series in Salem. The series victory was Carolina's third straight, moving them to 5-1-2 in series played overall this season... The Mudcats are currently just 1-3 versus Wilmington this season having lost three of four to the Blue Rocks at home between 4/11 and 4/14. Tonight's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. in Wilmington, DE and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at WILMINGTON BLUE ROCKS (KANSAS CITY ROYALS)

Friday, May 3, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game 29, Away Game 19 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, DE

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM - The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 17-11; WIL: 16-12

Streaks: CAR: W1; WIL: W1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 7-3, WIL: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 5-5; WIL: 6-8

Road Record: CAR: 12-6; WIL: 10-4

Division Record: CAR: 8-6; WIL: 7-4

Current Series: First game (of 3)

Season Series: WIL leads 3-1 (of 13)

CAR v. OPP: 1-3 @CAR (7), 0-0 @OPP (6)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

FRI, 5/1 at WIL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 2.08) at Wilmington RHP Brady Singer (2-2, 2.93)

SAT, 5/2 at WIL, 6:05 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (1-1, 2.67) at Wilmington RHP Jackson Kowar (1-1, 3.08)

SUN, 5/3 at WIL, 1:35 PM: Carolina RHP Dylan File (1-3, 3.90) at Wilmington LHP Marcelo Martinez (1-0, 3.14)

TONIGHT: After last night's series clinching 3-2 victory versus the Red Sox, the Mudcats continue a seven game road trip tonight with game one of a three game series versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, DE. Carolina is currently 3-1 through four games in the current road trip having recently won three of four versus the Red Sox in Salem... The Mudcats are currently just 1-3 versus Wilmington this season having lost three of four to the Blue Rocks at home between 4/11 and 4/14.

ICYMI: Nelson Hernandez struck out six over six innings while working through his second quality start, Payton Henry drove in his 23rd run of the season and Rob Henry brought in the go-ahead with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth as the Mudcats clinched a series victory with a 3-2 win versus the Red Sox on Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Mudcats ended up winning games one, two and four in their recent series in Salem while taking the series 3-1. The series victory was Carolina's third straight, moving them to 5-1-2 in series played overall this season... The Mudcats improved to 12-6 on the road with last night's win in Salem, giving the Mudcats a league best 12 road wins this season.

TONIGHT'S CAROLINA MUDCATS STARTER...

Drew Rasmussen: 0-0, 2.08 ERA, 3 GS, 8.2 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 13 SO

Last outing - 4/28 vs. POT: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO, 41 pitches

Selected in 6th round of 2018 Draft by Milwaukee

Missed all of 2018 while recovering from "Tommy John" surgery

STREAKING: Rob Henry has hit safely in 10 consecutive games (4/20-Present) and is batting .324/.465/.706 with a 1.171 OPS during the streak (11-for-34, 6 R, 1 2B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 7 BB, 10 SO). Henry's hit streak is the longest for the Mudcats in 2019... Ryan Aguilar has reached base safely in a team best 17 straight games (4/14-Present) and is batting .288/.425/.390 with a .814 OPS during the streak (17-for-59, 10 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 11 BB, 3 HBP, 20 SO).

AN APRIL TO REMEMBER: Carolina's 16-10 record in April was the club's best since 2008 when the then-Southern League and Florida Marlins affiliated Mudcats opened the year with a record of 17-10. Just three years earlier, the 2005 Marlins affiliated Mudcats opened the season going 18-4 in April. The 2005 and 2008 Mudcats both went on to reach the Southern League playoffs in their respective seasons... Carolina's 25 home runs hit in April were a new franchise high for most home runs hit by a Mudcats team in April since the 2004 squad hit 24 homers in the first month of their season. Historical data unavailable for the '91-'03 seasons.

FOR THREE: The Mudcats are 28 games into 2019 and have yet to hit a triple this season. The Mudcats are the only full-season team in Minor League Baseball to have gone this far into 2019 without a triple... Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins and Cleveland Indians, as well as the Mexican League's Tigres De Quintana Roo have also yet to record a triple so far this season.

ON THE EIGHTS: The Carolina offense is currently 8th in the Carolina League in batting (.224), 8th in on-base (.312), 8th in slugging (.353), 8th in OPS (.665), 8th in hits (198), 8th in doubles (39) and 8th in walks (93) this season.

CLUTCH GENE: Payton Henry is batting .279 (12-for-43) with a .869 OPS and a Carolina League best 15 RBI when batting with two outs in an inning this season... Rob Henry is batting .300 (6-for-20) with a 1.133 OPS and 10 RBI when batting with two outs in an inning this season... Both Henrys have hit three home runs with two outs in an inning and are both currently tied for the CL lead in home runs hit with two outs this season.

ALL THAT POWER: The Mudcats enter tonight's game tied with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for most home runs in the Carolina League with 25 hit so far this season... The Mudcats began the season without a home run over their first three games, and with just five homers over their first 11, but have now totaled 20 homers over their last 17 games.

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 10th in the CL in hits (31), tied for 4th in runs (18) and tied for 7th in stolen bases (6)... Ryan Aguilar is currently 5th in the CL in OBP (.420), tied for 7th in runs (17) and is 2nd in walks (18)... Rob Henry is currently tied for 3rd in the CL in homers (6)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 4th in the CL in homers (5), tied for 3rd in RBI (23), tied for 9th in total bases (47) and 10th in slugging (.461)... Matt Hardy and Nelson Hernandez are currently tied for the CL lead in wins (4)... Hardy is also 1st in the CL in games (12)... Hernandez is also 6th in the CL in ERA (3.94), tied for 9th in SO (29) and 5th in WHIP (1.41)... Rodrigo Benoit currently leads the CL in saves (7) and is 2nd in games (11).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 155 149 .510 304 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2019

