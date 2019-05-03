Hillcats Bats Silenced in Loss to Frederick in Series Opener

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats couldn't get the bats going back at home as the team went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in a 5-0 loss to the Frederick Keys on Friday night.

Lynchburg (15-14) had baserunners in six of nine innings but couldn't cash in. The Keys (12-16) found themselves on the winning end of a shutout for just the second time this season.

The Keys got the scoring started in the second inning, when Willy Yahn reached base on a double. He was plated on an RBI single off the bat of Jean Carrillo to give the Keys a 1-0 advantage.

After a 1-2-3 third frame, Frederick got back into the run column in the fourth. Jomar Reyes reached base on a hit-by-pitch to start off the inning. Trevor Craport's sacrifice fly scored Reyes and the second Keys run of the ballgame.

In the fifth inning, Cole Billinsgley drew a leadoff walk and was scored on an RBI double by Mason McCoy to put the Keys up 3-0.

McCoy was on the other end of a run-scoring play in the seventh inning. He led off the frame with a double, then ran across the plate on a fielder's choice off the bat of JC Escarra.

The final run for the Keys came in the eighth, when Billingsley scored on a double by Kirvin Moesquit. The Keys' bullpen locked down the final few frames as Frederick glided through a 5-0 win in the first game of the series.

Eli Morgan (Loss, 3-1) drew his first loss of the season. Morgan tossed 5.2 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out three Keys batters. Brennan Bernardino, making his Hillcats debut, allowed two additional runs in 2.1 innings of work. Anthony Gose fired a scoreless ninth inning to round things out for the Lynchburg staff.

David Lebron (Win, 1-0) spun a gem, working his way through six scoreless innings while striking out eight Hillcats batters. Cameron Ming (Save, 2) threw the final three innings to earn his first save of the season.

The Hillcats will look to bounce back in the second game of the series on Saturday. Frederick will send 2016 first-round pick Cody Sedlock (1-0, 2.49) to the mound. The right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his four starts this season. Lynchburg will counter with left-hander Juan Hillman (1-3, 3.42). First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air beginning at 5:50 p.m. on TuneIn Radio and Radio434.

Saturday's contest will be Star Wars Night at City Stadium. The game will include special post-game fireworks show for all fans in attendance as part of Aloha Weekend.

For tickets and more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, the City Stadium box office, or call 434-528-1144.

