Birds Bats Explode, Score Season-High 12 Runs in Series Opener against Salem

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored a season-high 12 runs on 15 hits and snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 12-2 win over the Salem Red Sox on Friday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

After a 1-2-3 first inning from Javier Assad (1-3), the Pelicans opened up a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Jhonny Bethencourt and Cam Balego laced back-to-back singles to open up the inning.

Two batters later, the Birds scored their first run of the inning on a single from Tyler Payne that made it 1-0. Jimmy Herron then doubled down the left field line and scored Miguel Amaya to increase the lead to 2-0. Grant Fennell continued the hit parade with a 2-run single and Aramis Ademan followed with an RBI single inning of his own for Myrtle Beach and the lead ballooned to 5-0.

The Birds went quietly in the second inning, but the bats came back to life in the third. Amaya and Payne led the inning off with singles and after Salem's starter, Jhonathan Diaz (2-1) collected the first two outs in the inning, five-straight Pelicans reached base and five more runs came in to score. Jhonny Bethencourt delivered the big blow in the inning with a two-out, two-run single that made it 9-0 and then Balego singled home the fifth run of the inning and extended the lead to 10-0.

Myrtle Beach was not done yet as they added a pair of runs in the fifth. Balego doubled in a run to make it 11-0 and he then scored after a wild pitch and a passed ball to increase the lead to 12-0.

Assad gave the Birds their second quality start of the season as he went six shutout innings and allowed just three hits, while striking out three and walking three.

The Red Sox broke up the shutout in the eighth inning when a two-out, two-run single by Ryan Fitzgerald made it 12-2 Myrtle Beach.

Ryan Kellogg fired a scoreless ninth inning for the Birds who were able to snap an eight-game losing streak with the win.

The Birds will look to make it two in a row in the second game of the series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Alex Lange (0-4, 21.00) will make his fifth start of the season for the Birds against Bryan Mata (1-0, 1.40) for the Sox. The contest will be locally televised on The CW21 and MiLB.TV, with coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. A radio broadcast will begin at 5:50 on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

