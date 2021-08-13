Reverse Phil Bobblehead Giveaway Postponed

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve announced today that the Reverse Phil Bobblehead Giveaway, slated for Friday, August 20, has been postponed due to an unforeseen shipping delay. The bobblehead giveaway, presented by Peoples Natural Gas, features Punxsutawney Phil holding his handler and will be given to the first 1,000 fans in attendance on a date to be announced by the Curve.

Fans holding tickets for August 20 may exchange their tickets for the rescheduled date when the arrival of the bobbleheads are confirmed and a new date is set for the giveaway. Tickets must be exchanged in-person at the box office. The box office is open Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

For tickets or more information about Curve Baseball, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

