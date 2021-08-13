Clint Frazier to Rehab in Somerset

Clint Frazier with the New York Yankees

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees) Clint Frazier with the New York Yankees(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that outfielder Clint Frazier will begin a rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. He is expected to make his first start with the team on Friday, August 13th against the Portland Sea Dogs.

The 26-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 2nd with vertigo after exiting a game earlier in the week with dizziness. Frazier has hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBI over 66 games with the Yankees this season.

The Georgia native was a Gold Glove finalist in right field during the 2020 season. Offensively, he slashed .267 with eight home runs and 26 RBI over 39 games during the shortened season. Frazier's steady bat and improved glove led to a nod as the 2021 Opening Day starting left fielder.

Frazier was originally selected in the first round (5th overall) of the 2013 MLB draft by the Cleveland Indians. He was acquired by the Yankees along with three other players in a trade that sent LHP Andrew Miller back to Cleveland on July 31, 2016. Frazier made his Major League debut on July 1, 2017. He owns a .239 batting average with 29 home runs and 97 RBI over parts of five seasons at the big league level.

Frazier began his rehab assignment with Low-A Tampa on August 10th. He went 2-for-4 with a double in his first game there in over a month.

Frazier now joins LHP Zack Britton, INF Luke Voit, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Luis Severino, RHP Clarke Schmidt, INF Chris Gittens, and RHP Corey Kluber as the eighth Yankee to join the Patriots on a Major League rehab assignment this season.

Clint Frazier with the New York Yankees

(New York Yankees)

