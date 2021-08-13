August 13, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

MAJOR LEAGUE REHABBERS DON'T PHASE SEA DOGS - Powered by a seven-run second inning, the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Somerset Patriots 8-7. Despite facing Corey Kluber on a rehab assignment for the New York Yankees, the Sea Dogs scored five runs on two hits against the Yankee in 1.1 innings of work. Matthew Kent was awarded the win for Portland pitching 5.1 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five.

SPEAKING OF MAJOR LEAGUE REHABS - New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is scheduled to bat lead-off tonight against the Sea Dogs as part of a rehab appearance. Frazier hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBI over 66 games with the Yankees earlier this season.

ONE OF THE BEST IN THE LEAGUE - The Portland Sea Dogs have the fourth-best slugging percentage in the Double-A Northeast League (.427). The Somerset Patriots lead the league in the category with .447. The Sea Dogs have hit the fifth-most hits in the league with 708.

LEAST AMOUNT OF STRIKEOUTS - Portland continues to be one of the teams to strikeout the least amount of times. The Sea Dogs have the fewest amount of strikeouts in the Northeast League with 659 strikeouts. Out of all full-season Minor League Baseball teams, Portland has struck-out the second fewest amount of times. Rochester Red Wings (AAA - Washington Nationals) have the fewest amount of strikeouts with 629. On the other side of the spectrum, the Visalia Rawhide have the most strikeouts in MiLB with 1,005.

ACTIVE STREAKS - Rio Gomez has not allowed a run (earned or unearned) since July 8th. Since that time, he has appeared in nine games pitching 10.2 shutout innings allowing seven hits while walking one and striking out 11. He has limited opposing batters to a .184 average in this stretch.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Akron RubberDucks continue to lead the the Northeast League in the standings. Somerset is 1.5 game back in second place. The Sea Dogs and Bowie Baysox remain tied in third place, 2.0 games behind Akron. Both the RubberDucks and Baysox are 6-4 in their last 10 games while the Patriots are 5-5 and Portland is 4-6.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Victor Santos will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched 8/7 at Binghamton and tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out nine. He allowed one home run. He has not faced the Patriots this season.

