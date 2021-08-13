Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve
August 13, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (47-40, 7.0 GB SW Div, T-3rd) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (46-39, 7.0 GB SW Div, T-3rd)
RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-0, 1.38 ERA) VS. LHP Trey McGough (3-2, 3.79 ERA)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
GAME #88 / HOME GAME #46 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (1-2, 4.78 ERA) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-4, 4.82 ERA)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 VS. ALTOONA, 1:35 PM - UPMC PARK
RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-5, 4.781ERA) vs. TBA
TUESDAY, AUGUST 17 AT RICHMOND, 6:35 PM - THE DIAMOND
LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-4, 4.15 ERA) vs. TBA
LAST GAME
The Erie SeaWolves swept a doubleheader for the first time this season, steamrolling the Altoona Curve 15-1 in the first game, and earning a 6-0 shutout in the nightcap. Erie scored 10 runs in the third inning of game one, and matched a season-high five home runs from the offense in game two. Spencer Torkelson went a perfect 7-for-7 at the plate across the pair while smacking three home runs. Riley Greene also hit a pair of home runs, including his second grand slam of the year. Joey Wentz tossed 4.2 innings in game one while allowing just one run, and Elvin Rodriguez stretched to a season-best 6.1 innings in the second game, while Henry Martinez and Billy Lescher split the doubleheader with scoreless outings out of the pen.
