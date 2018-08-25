Reno Spoils Hoffman's Dominant Outing

Jeff Hoffman was dominant on the mound for the second straight start, but the Reno Aces (67-64) rallied late Saturday night to defeat the Albuquerque Isotopes (60-71), 5-3, at Isotopes Park.

Hoffman retired the first 18 batters he faced before Reno's Ildemaro Vargas ended his perfect-game bid with a lead-off double in the seventh inning. The right-hander yielded two runs, four hits and no walks in his 7.0 innings. Hoffman struck out seven batters to give him 267 strikeouts in his Isotopes career, surpassing Jeff Fulchino for the second-most in team history.

With the score tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, the Aces scored three runs against reliever Santiago Casilla to take the lead for good. The loss was Casilla's first of the year.

Josh Fuentes went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate with both of his hits going for doubles. Fuentes leads the team with 33 doubles in 2018. The third baseman's 164 hits this year are six shy of surpassing Jamie Hoffmann's single-season Isotopes record.

The Isotopes play their penultimate home game of 2018 on Sunday evening against Reno. Lefty Brett Oberholtzer will be making his team-leading 22nd start of the season for Albuquerque. The game is scheduled to get underway at 6:05 p.m.?

