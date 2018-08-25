Bees Slug to Win over Fresno

Alberto Triunfel broke a 5-5 tie with a solo home run in the eighth inning, as the Salt Lake Bees go on to beat the Fresno Grizzlies 7-5 on Friday night.

Triunfel crushed an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall and off of a fire engine parked in the alley behind the ballpark for his third homer with Salt Lake and take a 6-5 lead. Jared Walsh would provide some insurance with a solo shot of his own in the ninth inning, his sixth of the season. Junichi Tazawa would allow the potential tying runs to reach base in the bottom of the ninth, but he retired the final two Fresno batters for his second save of the season. Akeel Morris (4-3) pitched a three up, three down seventh inning with two strikeouts to earn the victory. The win prevented El Paso from clinching the Pacific Southern Division, while the loss kept Fresno from wrapping up the Pacific Northern Division.

The Bees jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI ground out by Walsh and a two run single by Dustin Ackley, but the Grizzlies would score two in the bottom first and two more in the third to take a 4-3 lead. Salt Lake regained the lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Walsh and a sacrifice fly by Jose Rojas. Fresno would tie it up in the bottom of the fifth on Kyle Tucker's second home run of the game. Salt Lake starter Ivan Pineyro went five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks, but he surrendered three solo homers. Walsh led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in, while Triunfel added two hits and one RBI.

