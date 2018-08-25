OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 25, 2018

Colorado Springs Sky Sox (68-59) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (68-60)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Games #129 of 140/Home #68 of 70 (39-28)

Pitching Probables: COS-RHP Paolo Espino (4-4, 5.43) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (3-3, 3.39)

Saturday, August 25, 2018 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

TV: YurView Oklahoma Extra (Channel 1334) - Alex Freedman & Grant Hansen

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Randy Renner

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue a key four-game series against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at 7:05 p.m. during Fan Appreciation Weekend at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...With 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are a half-game behind first-place Colorado Springs in the American Northern Division standings. OKC enters today out of first place for the first time since July 18...Cox Communications will televise tonight's game live on YurView Oklahoma Extra (Channel 1334) beginning five minutes before first pitch.

Last Game: Colorado Springs scored four runs over the seventh and eighth innings to take the lead, then held off the Dodgers during a ninth-inning rally, to send OKC to a 6-5 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC led, 4-2, entering the seventh inning before the Sky Sox scored four straight runs to take the lead for good. The Dodgers went on to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth. After a force out at home plate kept Colorado Springs' two-run lead intact, Kyle Farmer drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to cut the Sky Sox lead to 6-5. With the bases loaded again, Donovan Solano grounded out to end the game. OKC had taken a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning on Solano's RBI single. With two outs in second inning, Jett Bandy homered to tie the game. Colorado Springs took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Tyler Saladino scored on a wild pitch. The Dodgers regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Andrew Toles hit a RBI double to the wall in center field to tie the game and Kyle Garlick followed with a RBI single. Edwin RÃ-os then grounded into a double play to bring home another run for a 4-2 lead. Colorado Springs scored three runs in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead on a sacrifice fly by Nate Orf and a two-run double by Saladino. Bandy's sac fly in the eighth extended the Colorado Springs lead to 6-4. Dodgers reliever Tyler Pill (3-5) was charged with the loss, while Colorado Springs reliever Tristan Archer (3-3) got the win. Mike Zagurski recorded the final two outs to earn the save.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (3-3) makes his 17th start of the season with the Dodgers tonight...He held Iowa to two runs and seven hits over 5.0 innings in his most recent start Aug. 19 in Game 2 of a doubleheader. He allowed one walk with four strikeouts en route to picking up his first win since April 30...Over his last three outings, Corcino has allowed just three runs and 13 hits over 19.0 innings while racking up 17 strikeouts against four walks...This season as a starter, Corcino has a 3.29 ERA and .224 BAA over 16 starts, yet only has a 2-3 record. He has only received one win in his last 15 starts dating back to April 30, and during that time, he's turned in seven starts of at least five innings with two or fewer runs allowed that resulted in a no decision. Despite the consistently solid numbers, the team has lost six of his last eight starts...Corcino made two appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, reaching the Majors for the first time since 2014 with the Cincinnati Reds. On July 4, he was designated for assignment following a trade with Cincinnati and outrighted to OKC July 8...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent on May 11, 2017...Tonight is his second start of the season against the Sky Sox. On May 5 he pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts in his second start of the season with OKC.

Against the Sky Sox: 2018: 3-5 2017: 4-12 All-time: 101-87 At OKC: 59-34 The top two teams in the American Northern Division meet for a pivotal four-game series, facing off for the first time since mid-May...After the Dodgers won the first three meetings this season, the Sky Sox have taken the last five, including three wins by one run...Colorado Springs won a rain-shortened series May 12-14 in Colorado Springs, 3-0, after the Dodgers won the first series, 3-1, May 4-7 in OKC...The teams have each scored 29 runs through eight meetings and have nearly identical hit totals (OKC, 65-63)...Jake Peter has paced the OKC offense, going 13-for-29 with five RBI and seven runs scored...Colorado Springs won 12 of 16 meetings last season, as the Sky Sox collected more than eight wins in a season against OKC for the first time since the teams started playing in 1998. It was also just the second time in OKC's modern PCL era the team lost 12 games in the same season against one opponent (6-12 vs. Nashville in 2007)...The teams have finished in the top two spots in the division in each of the last two seasons and one or both teams have been in first place every game this season.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers picked up nine hits last night, marking the 11th straight game the team has finished a game with nine or fewer hits. During that time, the Dodgers are batting .210 (74x353), including 19-for-88 (.216) with runners in scoring position. They have scored 38 runs during the stretch, and although the hits have not been plentiful, they have managed to tally at least five runs in five of the last eight games...The lack of offensive production has also been prevalent at home of late. In the team's last 16 games in Bricktown, the Dodgers have batted just .232 (120x518) and have scored a total of 56 runs, with two or fewer runs seven times. That includes a .237 clip with RISP (32x135).

For Whom the Bell Toles: Andrew Toles hit a RBI double last night and scored a run. He has been the team's most consistent hitter during the current homestand, going 10-for-29 with nine RBI and nine runs scored...He leads the Dodgers with 13 RBI in August, while his 14 runs scored are second-most on the team this month...In 37 home games, Toles is slashing .341/.364/.526 with 23 RBI and 28 runs.

Race for the Batting Title: Alex Verdugo picked up a hit last night, following an 0-for-13 drought over five games - his longest streak without hit in his two Triple-A seasons. Verdugo paces the PCL with a .331 batting average, which is just one point ahead of Salt Lake's Jose Fernandez and Round Rock's Hanser Alberto...No OKC player has won the PCL batting title since the team reentered the league in 1998.

Schlitt's Malt Liquor: Over his last four appearances, reliever Brian Schlitter has retired 12 of 13 batters faced with three strikeouts. He's notched saves each of his last two games, bringing his season total up to 18 --- second in the PCL. It's the most saves recorded by an OKC pitcher since 2012 (Jose Valdez, 21) and tied for third-most in a single season in the team's PCL era (since 1998).

Tale of Two Pitching Staffs: Through eight games on the current homestand, there have been varying results between the starting rotation and the bullpen. The starters have combined for a 2.27 ERA (11 ER/43.2 IP) and held the opponent to a .245 batting average (39x159) with three home runs (all solo) and 30 strikeouts against eight walks. On the other hand, the bullpen has posted a 4.76 ERA (15 ER/28.1 IP), with opponents batting .264 (28x106) with three homers and 24 strikeouts against seven walks. In four of the eight games, the bullpen has let a lead slip away in the seventh inning or later, with the Dodgers eventually losing twice.

Around the Horn: Tim Locastro has been hit by pitch 16 times this month --- more than any other player in the Majors or Minors. His 24 HBP's this season lead all Triple-A players...The Dodgers have been held without a home run in back-to-back games, following a six-game streak with at least one home run. The team has allowed a home run in four straight home games for the first time since a five-game streak May 6-10.

