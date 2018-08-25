Streak Extends to 10 with Chihuahuas' 3-1 Victory

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Tacoma Rainiers 3-1 Friday in the opening game of their final regular season road trip. The victory extended the Chihuahuas' team-record winning streak to 10 games. El Paso has won 23 of the last 25 and 43 of the last 58 games.

San Diego Padres pitcher Eric Lauer pitched 3.1 scoreless innings in a Major League injury rehab start for El Paso. Shane Peterson went 2-for-4 with an RBI, his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. Peterson also threw out a Tacoma runner at home plate to end the bottom of the eighth inning.

El Paso's win combined with the Salt Lake Bees' win at Fresno Friday lowered the Chihuahuas' magic number to one. The next win by El Paso or loss by Salt Lake will clinch the fourth consecutive division title for the Chihuahuas.

Team Records: El Paso (77-52), Tacoma (63-66)

Next Game: Saturday, 8:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Luis Perdomo (MLB rehab) vs. Tacoma RHP Bryan Evans (6-2, 3.92). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 3 Tacoma 1 - Friday

WP: Brewer (3-4)

LP: Lawrence (7-4)

S: Capps (1)

Time: 3:04

Attn: 7,007

