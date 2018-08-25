Lawrence Shines As Rainiers Drop Opener To Chihuahuas, 3-1

TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Rainiers (63-66) dropped their series opener with the El Paso Chihuahuas (77-52) by a final score of 3-1 on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

First baseman Daniel Vogelbach reached base four times, going 1-for-1 with a single and drawing three of the Rainiers seven walks on the night. Shortstop Gordon Beckham (2x5, R) collected Tacoma's only multi-hit game, while outfielder Guillermo Heredia (0x2, RBI, BB) drove in the club's only run.

Tacoma starter Casey Lawrence turned in another exceedingly strong performance, allowing just one run for the fourth consecutive start. Lawrence allowed six hits, issued no walks, and struck out six on 88 pitches (63 strikes) over seven complete innings of work.

Anthony McIver (0.1 IP), Ryan Garton (0.2 IP), and Marc Rzepczynski (1.0 IP) combined to allow two runs (one earned) over the remaining two innings. Rzepczynski struck out two in the ninth and Garton turned in his third straight scoreless outing.

Tacoma and El Paso continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. The Rainiers will start right-hander Bryan Evans (6-2, 3.92), while the Chihuahuas will turn to left-hander Dillon Overton (7-2, 3.05).

