Dziedzic, Lopez Key Chasers to 3-2 Win

August 25, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Storm Chasers starting pitcher Jonathan Dziedzic took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, while second baseman Nicky Lopez crushed a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth to extend his hit streak to 11 in Omaha's 3-2 victory over the Iowa Cubs in front of 8,013 fans on Saturday night at Werner Park. The large crowd was the second straight home date featuring over 8,000 fans at Werner Park after the club welcomed 8,601 on Friday.

Dziedzic did not allow a hit until Iowa 2B Stephen Bruno dropped a single into center field with one out in the sixth. Iowa had struck first in the third without a knock when LF Terrance Gore reached on a walk and then advanced to third on an error before coming across via Bruno's sacrifice fly to right.

Including Bruno's hit, Dziedzic (6.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 3 BB, 4 K) at one point set down 13 of 14 batters faced, ultimately earning his seventh victory of the year. Southpaw reliever Richard Lovelady (2.1 IP, H, 2 K) supported Dziedzic the rest of the way, retiring seven of eight hitters to notch his team-best seventh save. Iowa starter Jen-Ho Tseng (7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat despite a quality start.

Prior to Nicky Lopez's key blast, Royals outfielder Brian Goodwin laced a game-tying RBI double down the right field line to even the score at 1-1 in the sixth as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Storm Chasers. Nicky Lopez would then crush his two-run shot on the very next pitch to put Omaha ahead for the first and only time. The Cubs narrowed the deficit to one in the seventh, however Lovelady was able to squash Iowa's comeback thoughts.

Omaha SS Jack Lopez (3-3, R) was the only batter from either side to record multiple hits with his three knocks, while Nicky Lopez's longball upped his hit streak to 11 games. Nicky Lopez has also gone deep in three of his last six games while driving in at least one run in seven of his last eight matchups.

The two teams are set to face off in a Sunday matinee at Werner Park, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT. The Storm Chasers' starting pitcher has not been announced, while Iowa is expected to send LHP Kyle Ryan (1-2, 2.51) to the hill.

