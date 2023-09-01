Reno Edges El Paso, 9-8

September 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Kyle Lewis led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a game-ending single for the Reno Aces in their 9-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night. The Chihuahuas trailed 8-3 in the seventh inning before coming back to score five runs and tie the game.

Chihuahuas right fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-5 with an RBI to move his career-high hitting streak to 15 games. Ornelas has tied Max Schrock for the longest Chihuahuas hitting streak of 2023. Ray-Patrick Didder went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk. It was his third home run in the last five games. Jose Espada pitched three relief innings and struck out six Reno batters.

Friday was the Chihuahuas' seventh walk-off loss this season. The game started after a one hour and two minute rain delay. El Paso dropped to 4-4 in extra-inning games this season, while Reno advanced to 2-4. Reno has won three of the first four games in the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 8, Aces 9 Final Score (09/01/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (24-31, 56-74), Reno (30-25, 74-56)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (0-3, 6.59) vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

