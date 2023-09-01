Dodgers Earn 4-2 Win Over Express

September 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored three runs without a hit in the seventh inning to regain the lead in a 4-2 win against the Round Rock Express Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (28-26/78-49) took the game's first lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Ryan Ward out to center field. Round Rock (34-20/78-50) later tied the score, 1-1, on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and took a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly coupled with an OKC fielding error in the seventh inning. The Dodgers then took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, loading the bases before Patrick Mazeika hit into a fielder's choice to bring in the game-tying run. With the bases loaded again, Drew Avans drew a walk to put the Dodgers in front, 3-2. Bryson Brigman later scored on a wild pitch for a 4-2 advantage.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers won back-to-back games as they took a 2-1 lead in the series between the PCL's top two overall teams. The Dodgers have won two of the first three games of a series for the first time since Aug. 1-3 against Round Rock, also in OKC...The Dodgers also retook the lead in the overall league standings as they moved a half game ahead of the Express...OKC has now won three of the last four games following a stretch in which the Dodgers lost 14 of the previous 17 games...The Express have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game losing skid Aug. 2-4 as the Express entered Wednesday with wins in 18 of their previous 19 games.

-The Dodgers scored four runs on three hits and their three hits matched their season-low mark for hits in a victory. The Dodgers also had three hits in a 5-2 win in El Paso May 2 as well as in a 1-0 win in Game 2 of a seven-inning doubleheader against Sacramento April 27.

-Drew Avans led the Dodgers with two hits, going 2-for-3 with a RBI and a walk. He has hit safely in each of the first three games of the current series, going 4-for-10 with two RBI.

-Ryan Ward picked up OKC's other hit with a solo home run in the second inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games to tie his longest hitting streak of the season. During the current streak, Ward is 12-for-39 (.308) with a double, triple, two homers and 10 RBI. His previous nine-game hitting streak was July 25-Aug. 4.

-The Dodgers held the Express to two runs and have now held their opponent to three runs or less in three of the last four games...During the team's current 6-15 stretch, the Dodgers have allowed a total of nine runs in their six wins, but 110 runs across the 15 losses (7.3 rpg), with at least six runs in 12 of the 15 defeats...Five Dodgers pitchers combined to issue two walks and record 11 strikeouts. James Jones (1-1) picked up the win, allowing one run and one hit over 2.0 innings, while Wander Suero recorded his 15th save of the season, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Express continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Fireworks presented by Springhill Suites are scheduled to follow the game. Prior to the game, the final INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" honoree of the season will be honored.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers home games are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.