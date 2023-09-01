Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza Planned at Greater Nevada Field as Only Nine Home Games Remain in the 2023 Season

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will conclude their second-to-last homestand of this season starting tonight at Greater Nevada Field. Only 9 home games remain in the 2023 regular season for the club. Full list of events:

Fireworks Friday presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. - Friday, September 1st.

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Reno Aces Paper Company Night - Saturday, September 2nd.

Featuring Kate Flannery, actress who played "Meredith" on the hit show "The Office."

VIP Meet & Greet and photo packages are currently on-sale via RenoAces.com and this link: https://fevo.me/3KxtF0J

For those already with a ticket to the game, VIP experience add-ons can be purchased here: https://fevo.me/3R2LnwS

The Aces will be wearing special "The Office" inspired jerseys on-field which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can bid on these jerseys by visiting RenoAces.com or texting "AUCTION" to 21003. Standard text and data rates may apply.

"The Office" inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured in-stadium.

Labor Day Celebration Postgame Fireworks - Sunday, September 3rd.

Celebrate the long weekend with a rare Sunday postgame fireworks show, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

