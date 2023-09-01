Lawlar Shines, Lewis Walks It off for Aces in 9-8 Win Over Chihuahuas

Reno, NV - Jordan Lawlar tallied four hits, a steal, three runs driven in, and scored the winning run for the Reno Aces (30-25, 74-56) in a walk-off 9-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (24-31, 56-74) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Lawlar is showing off all of his incredible tools this week. The 21-year-old top 10 global prospect hit a two run homer last night and followed it with a four-hit night in game four. Lawlar posted two infield singles, stole second, and bullied the Chihuahuas with two more hits through the pressed infield. Phillip Evans saved the baseball after his double in the first. The knock marked his 1,000th hit in Minor League Baseball.

Jake McCarthy, who entered the contest with 15 hits over his last six games, kept his exemplary run going with two singles, a double, a triple, and a steal. McCarthy and Lawlar combined for eight hits out of the first two spots in Reno's lineup. Kyle Lewis smacked an RBI double in the first and walked the game off in the 10th, continuing his dominance over PCL pitchers. Jorge Barrosa reached four times with three hits.

The Chihuahuas extended the game late with a run-scoring chopper through the left side, sending the game into extras. Lewis wouldn't be denied, handing Reno its third win of the series. The Aces and Chihuahuas continue their six-game set Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

- Jordan Lawlar: 4-for-6, 3 RBI, SB

- Jake McCarthy: 4-for-6, 2B, 3B

- Kyle Lewis: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, BB

- Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-4, RBI, BB

The Aces are home for six games with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The series resumes Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. PT. Reno is celebrating "The Office Night" from Greater Nevada Field.

