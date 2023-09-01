Isotopes Squander Late Chances in 3-2 Loss to River Cats

Sacramento, CA - Trailing by a run, the Albuquerque Isotopes placed the tying and go-ahead runs on base in both the eighth and ninth innings but were unable to convert late night heroics. River Cats closer Evan Miller struck out Jameson Hannah and Jonathan Morales to finish it, and Sacramento escaped with a 3-2 victory on Friday at Sutter Health Park.

The offense failed to capitalized on another strong performance by right-handed pitcher Jeff Criswell, who worked 6.1 innings of four-hit, three-run ball with nine strikeouts.

The loss combined with Round Rock's win moves the Isotopes to 5.0 games out of first place with 20 contests remaining in the campaign.

Topes Scope: - Criswell has compiled a 2.25 ERA (6 ER/24 IP) over his last four starts with 15 hits allowed and 29 strikeouts during the stretch. He fanned nine tonight, tying his own season-high for any Isotopes pitcher previously reached July 1 vs. El Paso. Criswell's outing marked the fifth time an Albuquerque hurler has worked into the seventh frame in 2023.

- Criswell was ejected after he threw a pitch behind Armando Alvarez in the seventh inning. Both benches then cleared, although the confrontation remained strictly verbal. River Cats fundamentals coach Jolbert Cabrera was also tossed following the exchange.

- The Isotopes dropped to 12-16 in one-run decisions and 4-9 on the road. They have lost 10 straight one-run games at Sacramento, dating back to Aug. 22, 2017.

- Despite losing, the Isotopes pitching staff allowed only five hits meaning the River Cats have recorded 20 so far in this series. It marked the 16th occurrence of Albuquerque limiting the opposition to five or fewer, although they've dropped three of said ballgames.

- Wynton Bernard remained on fire since rejoining the Isotopes lineup on July 1. He tallied his 26th multi-hit performance in 44 starts, while extending his on-base streak to 32 games which is the longest active in the PCL. Bernard is slashing .378/.433/.556 with 13 extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases during the stretch.

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-4 with a double and has reached base in 40 of his last 44 contests. He has compiled a slash line of .340/.451/.547 with 13 two-baggers, a triple, six homers, 32 RBI and 29 walks during the span, while going 21-for-21 in stolen bases attempts. Herron stole his 28th base of the season tonight, just the eighth time an Isotopes player has reached that mark.

- Aaron Schunk recorded his third multi-hit game over his last nine contests. However, he slashed only .191/.263/.292 in August.

- Albuquerque struck out 13 times, their 17th time with a baker's dozen or more this season, and second in the last three games against Sacramento.

- Tonight marked the 22nd time five or more Isotopes starting position players recorded multiple hits in the same contest and second this road trip (Aug. 25 at Oklahoma City).

- Morales has been held hitless in four consecutive games for the first time since a stretch of five straight from April 1-8.

- Over the first four games of this series, the Isotopes are 5-for-41 with runners in scoring position and have left 36 on base.

- Major League veterans Ross Stripling (1 IP, 1 ER) and A.J. Pollock (0-for-3, two strikeouts) participated on rehab assignments for the River Cats.

- Albuquerque has dropped 23 of their last 30 road games played in the month of September, dating back to a 13-1 loss at Reno on Labor Day to finish the 2017 campaign.

On Deck: Right-handed pitchers Connor Seabold and Sean Hjelle are scheduled to square off on Saturday, the penultimate contest of Albuquerque's 12-game road trip. First pitch is set for 7:37 pm MT (6:37 CT).

