Bielak Hurls Five Scoreless But Rainiers Come Back to Top Sugar Land

TACOMA, WA - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-78, 18-37) plated a pair of early runs but the Tacoma Rainiers (70-60, 33-22) struck for four in the seventh to take down Sugar Land 4-2 on Friday night at Cheney Stadium. Highlights from tonight's game can be found here.

Corey Julks kick started the offense in the first with a one-out double and David Hensley rapped a single to right, putting men on the edges. Shay Whitcomb hit a ground ball to third that was fielded by Jake Scheiner, but a throw to second sailed wide and into right field, letting Julks score to give Sugar Land a 1-0 lead. With JJ Matijevic batting, Whitcomb stole second and the throw to the base went into center field, opening an avenue for Hensley to score on the throwing error that made it 2-0 Space Cowboys.

On the hill, RHP Brandon Bielak issued a lead-off walk to Ryan Bliss in the bottom of the first but retired the next six batters in a row. The righty escaped his biggest jam of the night in the bottom of the fourth when the bases were loaded with one out and Bielak coaxed a double play from Riley Unroe, keeping the Rainiers scoreless. Bielak punctuated his night with a strikeout as the final out in the fifth, one of four strikeouts on the evening as he hurled five shutout innings.

RHP Rhett Kouba (L, 1-1) walked a pair of batters to start the sixth but got a double play and a groundout to leave a man at third. A walk began the bottom of the seventh, however another double play emptied the bases with two outs. A single and two walks loaded up the bases, and a passed ball brought in a run to make it just a one-run Space Cowboys lead. Batting with runners at second and third, Scheiner hit a three-run homer that snuck over the wall in left to vault the Rainiers in front 4-2.

Sugar Land mounted a comeback in the top of the eighth. Marty Costes singled on the first pitch from RHP Diego Castillo and after a strikeout, Julks reached on a fielding error by Scheiner. A walk to Hensley loaded the bases, but a double play brought the half inning to a close, and the Space Cowboys were sat down in order in the top of the ninth.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game series against the Rainiers on Saturday night. RHP Spencer Arrighetti is scheduled to take the mound while the Rainiers are scheduled to throw RHP Darren McCaughan for an 8:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

