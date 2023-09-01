Bees Fall to Aviators in 10th Inning

The Las Vegas Aviators rallied to score one run in the ninth inning and one more in the tenth for an 8-7 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday night. The Bees were down 6-4 going into the eighth inning when, with one out, Jared Walsh singled, Jared Oliva walked and Brett Phillips followed with an opposite-field three-run homer to left field to give Salt Lake a 7-6 win. Las Vegas tied the game on a leadoff home run by Brett Harris in the ninth and won the game in the 10th on an RBI single by Harris off of Bees reliever Eric Torres (1-2) to hand Salt Lake their sixth straight loss.

Salt Lake starter J.D. Hammer went six innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks. He closed strong as he retired the last eight batters he faced. Phillips led the Bees with two hits and four runs batted in, while Kevin Padlo added three hits with a home run and one RBI.

