Renegades Rough up 'Clones, 11-4

August 18, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades roughed up the Cyclones on Thursday night by the score of 11-4. Brooklyn surrendered a season-high 16 hits and tied a season-high by issuing nine walks. Tommy Hunter made a Major League Rehab appearance with the Cyclones and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk in the start.

Brooklyn jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when William Lugo worked a one-out walk and was able to score all the way from first on a Jose Peroza RBI double to give the 'Clones the early edge.

In the top of the third Hudson Valley scored three times against RHP Junior Santos (6-12) to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 'Gades had five straight hits in the frame leading to the three runs.

Brooklyn answered back in the bottom half of the inning, again courtesy of Jose Peroza. The Cyclones infielder plated Matt Rudick with an RBI single that cut the deficit to 3-2.

But that's as close as the 'Clones would get as the Renegades scored one in the fourth and again in the fifth to push their lead to 5-2 at the halfway point of the ballgame.

Alex Ramirez had an RBI double in the fifth, and William Lugo added an RBI single in the seventh to account for the rest of Brooklyn's runs.

For Hudson Valley, the top five batters in their lineup had multi-hit games led by Jasson Dominguez who went 3-for-6 with three runs scored, a home run, and two RBI, while Tyler Hardman posted a 3-for-5 effort with three runs scored, four RBI and a home run.

The Cyclones will look to rebound on Friday evening and get even in the series when they send RHP Christian Scott to the mound for the 7:00 start.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.