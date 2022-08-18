Bootleggers Game Notes

Late Drama in Loss... Bowling Green came back from an early three-run deficit to take an 8-4 lead in the seventh, but a seven-run eighth inning from Greenville resulted in a second-straight loss by BG in an 11-8 defeat to the Drive. Despite the loss, Bowling Green out-hit the Drive by a 12-8 margin, and had a strong relief outing from Franklin Dacosta. He tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with just one baserunner allowed and five strikeouts, his most in an outing since May. Abiezel Ramirez was 1-4 with a three-RBI triple and each of BG's first four batters recorded two hits, including 2-4, two-run games with RBIs from Alexander Ovalles and Heriberto Hernandez.

Yesterday's Notes... Wednesday was the first multi-walk game of Wiles' career... BG tied their season-high with eight walks in the game... They also struck out 16 batters, their second-highest total on the year... Auer's solo shot was the 20th homer hit in the first inning by Bowling Green... He had his 10th multi-hit game for Bowling Green... Hernandez reached base for the 17th-straight game... Soria extended his hit-streak to eight games... Wednesday's loss was the second time the Hot Rods failed to win while out-hitting their opponents...

Going Streaking... Bowling Green has boasted some of the best offensive players in the South Atlantic League throughout the 2022 season, and many have been able to string high-level production over consecutive games. Nate Soria has been one of those players lately, currently riding the longest active hit-streak in the South Atlantic League at eight games. He is 12-29 with five RBIs and an OPS of .933 over the past eight games, inclduing a season-best 4-5 performance against the Drive on July 29. Heriberto Hernandez has reached base in each of his last 17 games dating back to July 26, which is the third-best active streak in the league. He has been getting on base an average of almost twice per game during that span.

Oh Wow Ovalles... Alexander Ovalles has been on fire for Bowling Green since the All-Star Break, slashing .344/.440/.734 with six of his 11 homers on the year in 18 games since the Midsummer Classic. His plate discipline has been as impressive as his power, striking out just 10 times in 75 plate appearances with 11 RBIs over that same span. He has really turned a corner in August, going 12-34 with hits in all but one game through the first nine games of the month. He has recorded a hit, driven in and scored at least one run in each of his last four games with six RBIs in August.

A Sigh of Relief... Though he is back in the starting rotation tonight, Patrick Wicklander is coming off of two dominant long relief outings in August. He began the month with a perfect 5.1 innings of relief at home, earning the win against Greensboro by retiring all 16 batters he faced. He allowed two runs in Winston-Salem, but struck out a season-best eight hitters without allowing a walk.

Playoff Ready... With the Hot Rods clinching their spot in the 2022 SAL Playoffs, tickets for the post season games at Bowling Green Ballpark have gone on sale. The Divisional Round will begin on Tuesday, September 13 at the second-half South Division Champion's ballpark before game-two of the series will be at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, September 15. If game-three is necessary, the Hot Rods will host that game on Friday, September 16. In the event the Hot Rods advance to the League Championship, they'll host game-one on Sunday, September 18 before finishing the series on the road on Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21at the North Division's winner.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

