HVR Game Notes - August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (58-51, 24-19) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (55-55, 25-19)

RHP Blas Castaño (3-7, 3.61 ERA) vs. RHP Tommy Hunter (MLB Rehab)/RHP Junior Santos (6-11, 4.34 ERA)

| Game 110 | Road Game 57 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | August 18, 2022 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

BATTLE FOR FIRST IN BROOKLYN: The Renegades travel to Brooklyn for a crucial series with the Cyclones this week, completing a competitive, back-and-forth season series. The two teams have split the first 26 meetings this season (13-13). Brooklyn enters the game with a slim 0.5 game lead over Hudson Valley for first place, with Aberdeen (24-20) in the mix, trailing 1.0 games behind. The SAL North Division Second Half race is the closest race in the Minor Leagues, with three teams separated by only one game.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Down 7-1 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, the Renegades mounted a furious comeback which fell short on Wednesday night in a 7-5 loss to Brooklyn. Tyler Hardman finished 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI double in the loss, while Jasson Domínguez and T.J. Rumfield also collected two hits. Juan Carela took the loss, allowing four runs in 2.2 innings in his third High-A start.

BOOMER SOONER: With his 17th home run of the season on Wednesday, Tyler Hardman jumped into a tie for second place on the Renegades single-season home run list. He is knotted with Josh Breaux (2021) behind record-holder Dan Grummitt (22, 1999). After having just six double-digit home run seasons in team history from 1994-2019, seven Renegades have hit 10-or-more longballs since 2021, coinciding with the move to full-season baseball and the Yankees affiliation.

TIME FOR SOME PFP?: The Renegades have generally been a good defensive team this year, committing just 88 errors in 109 games. However, an amazing 17 of those miscues (19.3%) have been committed by Renegades pitchers. Hudson Valey pitchers have a collective .883 fielding percentage, while non-pitchers feature a .981 fielding percentage.

LEADOFF LONG BALLS: On Thursday night Trey Sweeney hit the second pitch of the bottom of the first for a home run off Aberdeen's Connor Gillispie. It was the third time this season that Sweeney has led off a game with a home run, having previously done so against Greenville (4/8 off Brian Van Belle) and Wilmington (7/24 off Michael Cuevas). Sweeney has 13 home runs on the season in his first full year as a pro.

THE MARTIAN EFFECT: In the first 12 games of Jasson Domínguez's home tenure, the Renegades welcomed 39,850 fans through the gates at Dutchess Stadium. The Gades rank 5th out of 12 teams in the South Atlantic League in attendance, and are in the top half among all High-A franchises. Hudson Valley's average attendance is up 25.4% compared to 2021, compared to a 16.5% jump across the SAL.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: Scoring many runs gives a team a better chance to win a baseball game, and the 2022 Renegades are no exception. With Tuesday's 7-4 triumph over Jersey Shore, Hudson Valley is now 28-2 (.933) this season when scoring 7-or-more runs. The Gades are 30-49 (.380) when scoring 7-or-fewer runs.

PINSTRIPED PITCHING PROWESS: Strength in pitching is a theme across the New York Yankees minor league system and the Renegades are no exception. The staff sports a 3.78 ERA on the season, tied for second-best in the South Atlantic League, behind only Wilmington (3.65). It also ranks as the seventh-best staff ERA in High-A, and t15th-best in the minor leagues. All four Yankees affiliated teams rank in the top 25 in the minors in ERA -- Somerset 3.52, 4th; Tampa 3.89, 22nd; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3.92, 25th.

RECORD-SETTING THIEVES: With Carlos Narvaez's steal of third base in the seventh inning on July 6, the Renegades stole their collective 150th base of the season to set a new franchise record. It took only 77 games to break the record that was set by the 2021 Renegades in 120 games. The Gades enter play Thursday with 196 stolen bases on the year, third-most in the minors behind Down East (A, TEX -- 256) and Lake Elsinore (A, SD -- 216).

OL' PROSPECTORS: With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, the Yankees Top 30 prospects list has changed. Per MLB.com, the Renegades feature the Yankees No. 2 (Jasson Domínguez), No. 6 (Trey Sweeney), No. 12 (Yoendrys Gómez), No. 29 (Edgar Barclay) and No. 30 (Juan Carela) prospects. Before the MLB.com's mid-season re-rank unveiled on August 17, Richard Fitts was the No. 28 prospect in the organization, though he fell off the list.

NARVY'S PARTY: Starting with his two-homer game on June 17, Renegades Carlos Narvaez is batting a robust .242/.350/.505 with 5 doubles, 7 HR, 23 RBIs, 16 BB and 33 K in 32 games. The streak has raised his OPS 137 points. Narvaez has tied his career-high with nine home runs this season.

TWO-OUT MAGIC: The Renegades have scored 12 runs in the first two games of the current series with Brooklyn, with an unbelievable 11 of them coming with two-outs. On Tuesday, the Gades mounted a five-run rally with two outs in the fifth, before scoring four with two gone in the ninth on Wednesday. This year, Hudson Valley batters have 205 two-out RBIs, accounting for 43.2% of the team's total 475 RBIs.

