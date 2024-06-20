Renegades Game Notes

June 20, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (33-31) at Greensboro Grasshoppers (38-26)

RHP Sebastian Keane (5-4, 4.85 ERA) vs. LHP Dominic Perachi (3-1, 2.34 ERA)

| Game 65 | Road Game 35 | Thursday, June 20, 2024 | FNB Field | Greensboro, N.C. | First Pitch 6:30 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Renegades recently completed a stretch where they played 24 of 36 games away from home. Following eight games at Wilmington in the beginning of June, Hudson Valley is currently playing 15 of its next 24 games at Heritage Financial Park. They are in Greensboro this week where the first half will conclude and the second half will begin.

DIVISION RACE: The South Atlantic League North division continues to be very closely contested, with two teams still alive in the first-half race with one game to go. Hudson Valley was eliminated from first-half contention on Tuesday after a 2-0 loss at Greensboro, falling to 33-30 and four games out of first place. With just one game to go in the first half, the Grasshoppers lead the Jersey Shore BlueClaws by half a game for first place.

STEP BACK: Hudson Valley has now lost four of its last five games. They've lost the first two games of the series in Greensboro, scoring two combined runs. On Saturday, the Renegades had a 5-3 lead into the seventh, but the Cyclones earned a come-from-behind win for the second consecutive night. After taking a 3-0 lead into the sixth in a seven-inning game on Friday, the Renegades fell in a crushing defeat 4-3.

BATS ARE HOT: Hudson Valley pulled off a thrilling walk-off win in 10 innings on Sunday. Trailing 5-1 in the bottom the fifth, the Renegades scored four in the fifth to tie the game. They brought ten batters to the plate in the inning. Hudson Valley trailed 7-6 in the bottom of the 10th, and scored two to win it. Brenny Escanio doubled to score the automatic runner Nelson Medina, and Jace Avina sacrifice fly drove in Escanio as the winning run. On Thursday, the Renegades held on for a 6-5 win, their third consecutive win over Brooklyn and fourth straight win overall. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead early, Brooklyn cut the deficit to one twice, but Hudson Valley pitching was able to strand the tying run in scoring position on multiple occasions. Sebastian Keane had another strong start at home, going 5.2 innings while striking out five. On Wednesday, Hudson Valley put together another big half-inning, scoring six runs on six hits in the second in a 6-0 win. Batting around for the third time in two days, the first eight Renegades batters in the inning reached base safely. The big inning marked the sixth time in only 59 games that the Renegades scored 6-or-more runs in a single inning this season. In his Hudson Valley debut, Brenny Escanio notched a two-run double, and Jace Avina added an RBI double of his own in the frame. The Renegades also exploded on Tuesday in the middle innings, scoring five runs in the fifth and six in the sixth.

HELLO, GREENSBORO: This week, the Grasshoppers welcome the Renegades to First National Bank Field for the first time since June 19th, 2022. The two teams had games postponed twice in that series due to rain. Hudson Valley scored 11+ runs in three of six games that week, including a 22-2 win and a 16-10 victory in eleven innings. The 22-run game featured four hits, two home runs, and seven RBIs for Everson Pereira, tied for the single-game franchise RBI record. The Renegades last played Greensboro in the opening series of 2023 at Heritage Financial Park, where the Grasshoppers took two of three games.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. During a nine-game hitting streak that was snapped on Tuesday, Serna hit .442 with seven doubles and a 1.133 OPS. On May 29th vs. Aberdeen, the 22-year-old launched two home runs, driving in seven runs. His seven RBIs tied the Renegades single-game franchise record. Serna's 19 doubles are the most in the SAL, and his 11 home runs are tied for fourth. He is also second with 44 runs scored, and third in RBIs with 48.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the third-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.742), and have the fifth-best mark in High-A. With 125 doubles this season, Hudson Valley now has the most doubles in High-A this season. Five Renegades have 10 or more doubles, and nine players have six or more two-baggers.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart set his career-high in strikeouts for the second consecutive outing, recording 10 punchouts vs. Greensboro on Wednesday in 4.1 innings. Last Wednesday, Stuart had arguably his best start of the season, allowing just two hits across six scoreless innings, striking out a career-high eight batters. The right-hander has gone 5+ innings in five of his last six starts.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Sunday afternoon vs. the Blue Rocks, allowing just two runs in 4.0 innings and striking out six batters. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In eight Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just ten earned runs in 40.1 innings, good for a 2.24 ERA. His ERA now sits at 2.32 this season through eleven starts, which is the best mark in the South Atlantic League. His .162 opposing average is second in the SAL.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.06 ERA (90 ER/264.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fourth-best in MiLB. Eric Reyzelman has not allowed a run in his first three career High-A appearances. The Yankees 2022 fifth-round pick has allowed just one hit in five innings while striking out eight batters.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 33 games, Flores has 38 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs, and 27 RBIs. During that stretch, Flores is batting .355 with a .471 OBP and a 1.044 OPS. His OBP during that stretch is the best in the South Atlantic League. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10 to .297 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .909 during that span. Flores has the fourth-best OBP and fourth-most doubles (17) in the South Atlantic League.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. In the team's last 19 games, 15 starters have gone at least 4.2 innings. Eighteen of nineteen starters have also allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Friday vs. Brooklyn, Kyle Carr allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings, setting his career-high with eight strikeouts.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 418 hits through 64 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB. Incredibly, Lansing (OAK, A+) has allowed a staggering 592 hits through 65 games, most among all non-AAA teams. On Tuesday, the pitching staff allowed just four hits and issued only two walks in a 2-0 defeat at Greensboro.

NEXT STEPS: It was announced on Wednesday that Jesus Rodríguez was being called up to Double-A Somerset. Rodríguez has been tremendous for the Renegades, reaching base safely in 50 of his first 56 games. Over his last 18 games, Rodríguez is hitting .403 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBIs, a .581 slugging percentage, and a 1.067 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting .332 with 33 RBIs, 14 doubles, and a .919 OPS. He has twenty-one multi-hit games, the most on the team. As he moves up, Rodríguez's 70 hits are the second-most in the South Atlantic League, and his batting average is third. He also has four triples this season, tied for third-most in the SAL.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .272 (55-for-202) with 17 doubles, 34 RBIs, 27 runs scored and a .798 OPS in 51 games. His 17 doubles are tied for the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. On Sunday vs. Brooklyn, Avina had a solo home run and three RBIs, including a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to seal a 8-7 win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the fifth-most in MiLB, and their .960 fielding percentage is tied for fourth-worst in the minors. Hudson Valley has not committed an error in its last two games. The Renegades dropped to 14-3 in games where they don't commit an error.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.15 GO:AO ratio is the best in the South Atlantic League.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.