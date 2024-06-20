The Snakes Kick off Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series June 29th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Summer Saturdays in the Sand Bar are always special, and the fun this summer kicks off on June 29th when The Snakes play live for Irish Heritage Night as part of the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series.

The full Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series schedule is below:

The Snakes - June 29th (Irish Heritage Night)

Splintered Sunlight - July 13th (Grateful Dead Night)

After the Reign - August 17th (Country Night & Salute to Heroes Night)

The BlueClaws also offer the Summer Saturday Club. Members receive 10 undated tickets to Saturday game that can be used in any denomination for just $135. For more information or to order, click here or call 732-901-7000 option 3.

