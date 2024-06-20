Coffey, Castro Homer in Drive's 10-3 Victory over Rome

Cutter Coffey slapped a two-run homer in the first and Allan Castro knocked a inside-the-park homer in the third, as the Greenville Drive (26-40) finished the first-half of the South Atlantic League season the way they began, with a road victory, defeating the Rome Emperors (36-28), 10-3 Thursday night.

Coffey's homer marked his 12th homer of the year, tying the league-lead for homers with teammate Bryan Gonzalez, and marked his eighth homer in as many games, all coming during the month of June. Castro collected three hits on the night, including a single and stolen base in the sixth that helped spark a five-run inning for the Drive.

Starter Yordanny Monegro pitched four innings for the Drive, ringing up four strikeouts while relinquishing just one run on two hits. Reliever Gabriel Jackson was nearly as dominant, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts in his four innings of relief, earning his fifth victory of the season.

Coffey and Castro's homers gave the Drive an early 3-0 lead on Thursday, before E.J. Expostio scored on a fielding error by Ahbram Liendo in the third.

Greenville knocked three RBI-singles in the sixth, en route to scoring five runs in the inning. Jhostynxon Garcia knocked in Castro and Miguel Ugueot plated Garcia before Luis Ravelo reached on a fielding error, allowing Juan Chacon to score. Endorso Lira rounded out the scoring in the inning with a two-out, two RBI-single to put the Drive ahead, 8-1.

Rome picked up two in the seventh on a Tim Borden II double down the left field line, cutting the deficit to 8-3. But Greenville responded in the ninth, tacking on two runs thanks to back-to-back RBI singles from Garcia and Chacon to make it 10-3.

Reidis Sena finished the night for the Drive on the mound, allowing one hit while picking up a strikeout to preserve the Drive's 10-3 victory.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Friday, June 21st at 7:00 p.m. against Rome, for game four the six-game series and game one of the SAL Second-Half. After finishing at the bottom of the SAL South Division in the first half, the Drive have an opportunity to make another playoff push as the second half begins tomorrow. The Emperors lead the current series with the Drive, 2-1.

