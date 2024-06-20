Claws Fall on Thursday, Just Miss First-Half Title

BROOKLYN, NY - The BlueClaws fell 2-1 in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and fell just short in their attempt to win the SAL Northern Division first half title.

The BlueClaws entered the day needing a win and a Greensboro loss to win the first half title, and got neither. Greensboro ended up 1.5 games ahead of the BlueClaws, who finished the half with wins in 10 of their final 13 games and 10 games over .500.

Brooklyn opened the scoring against Sam Aldegheri with three doubles in the second inning. Wilfredo Lara's double opened the inning. Junior Tilien doubled home Lara, and Christian Pregent then doubled in Tilien to put the Cyclones up 2-0.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the sixth on an RBI single from William Bergolla. That, however, would be their only run.

Jersey Shore put two in the ninth, but Jordan Dissin struck out and Justin Crawford flew to center to end the game off Josh Hejka, who earned his fourth save.

Starter Sam Aldegheri came out after five innings for Jersey Shore, allowing two runs with nine strikeouts. Jonah Tong was the winning pitcher, allowing one run in five innings.

The teams continue their series on Friday night in what is also the first game of the second half. RHP Eiberson Castellano starts for the BlueClaws at 7:00 pm.

