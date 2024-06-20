Bratt's Gem Sends 'Dads to Victory

Hickory, NC - Mitch Bratt spun seven shutout innings for the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday night, leading the team to a 4-0 shutout win against the Bowling Green Hot Rods at LP Frans Stadium.

Bratt's beauty marked his longest stint as a pro, as the southpaw scattered seven hits, while striking out five Hot Rods hitters on the evening. Bratt's effectiveness was matched only by his efficiency, as 65 of his 90 pitches on the night went for strikes.

Alejandro Osuna provided a productive night for Hickory (28-38), who finished the first half of the SAL schedule with the win, driving in two runs as part of a seven-hit attack.

Quincy Scott collected three hits, a run scored, and a stolen base in the contest to pace the offense. The trio of safeties raised his average twelve points on the season.

The Crawdads will open the second half of the 2024 schedule with game four of the series versus Bowling Green (36-30) at 7pm, as Joseph Montalvo climbs the hill for the 'Dads. Crawdads Pregame begins the evening at 6:45pm, as the show can be heard on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

