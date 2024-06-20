Hot Rods Game Notes

Seeing Double.... Wednesday afternoon, the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Hickory Crawdads 5-2 for the second straight day at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Hot Rods slapped two home runs, including a three-run home run from Ryan Cermak and a two-run blast by Cooper Kinney. Roel Garcia lll earned his fifth win of the season after working through 5.0 innings and only surrendering two runs.

Feeling The Power.... Rays No. 22 prospect Cooper Kinney has found the power over the last two days. To begin the series, Kinney has crushed two home runs with four RBI. That brings his home run total to four on the season and three during the month of June. Kinney now sits at 32 RBI, which ranks fourth on the team.

Consistent Catcher.... Ricardo Genoves has proven to be a consistent hitter for Bowling Green since joining the team May 19th. Over 19 games with the Hot Rods, Genoves has reached safely in 15 of those contests. Most recently, Genoves collected his first three-hit game of the year to raise his batting average to .263

Show Me How To Davitt.... RHP Duncan Davitt continues to be excellent in his second year with the Hot Rods. Over 12 starts, Davitt has recorded five quality starts which is tied with Trevor Martin for best on the team. Davitt enters Thursday after tying a career high 7.0 innings in a losing effort against Rome when he surrendered only one earned run to the Emperors.

