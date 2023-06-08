Remembering the Legacy of David Elmore: a Visionary and Inspirational Leader

Palm Dessert, CA - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of David Elmore, a visionary entrepreneur, and a cherished member of the professional sports community. Dave leaves behind an immense void in the world of business, philanthropy, the Olympics, and his profound impact on professional baseball and hockey. He will be remembered not only for his remarkable achievements, but also for his unwavering commitment to these sports and their global significance.

Dave Elmore created the Elmore Sports Group, a conglomerate of Minor League Baseball teams, professional hockey clubs, facility, concessions and special event management companies.

David Elmore's passion for professional baseball was exemplified through his ownership of numerous minor league teams across the country. His entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to sports transformed communities and brought the joy of baseball and hockey to fans of all ages.

As the founder and owner of several minor league baseball teams, including the Eugene Emeralds, Colorado Springs Sky Sox, Inland Empire 66ers, Amarillo Sod Poodles, San Antonio Missions, Idaho Falls Chukars and Lynchburg Hillcats, David Elmore established a lasting legacy in the world of sports. Through these teams, he created opportunities for aspiring players, entertained countless fans, and contributed to the growth and development of the sport. He was inducted into the Pacific Coast League and Texas League Halls of Fame and was recognized as King of Baseball in 2016.

Beyond his involvement in professional baseball, David Elmore's visionary leadership extended to various sports ventures. Dave Elmore had a passion for hockey, owning the Utah Grizzlies and the Idaho Falls Spud Kings. Dave along with his wife, Donna Tuttle, moved the Grizzlies from Denver to Utah, and aided West Valley City in the development of the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena which hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics. This multi-purpose facility became a hub for sporting events, concerts, and community gatherings, providing an unforgettable experience for attendees and contributing to the local economy.

As we mourn the loss of David Elmore, let us also celebrate his profound contributions to professional baseball, the sports industry, and the Olympic movement. His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and entrepreneurial spirit have left an indelible mark, igniting the passion for sports in communities and fostering a legacy of excellence and inclusivity.

