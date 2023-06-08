AquaSox Victory Powered By Three Home Runs

June 8, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Everett, WA: The Everett AquaSox had home runs by James Parker, Randy Bednar, and Blake Rambusch to power the offense to a 5-4 win on Thursday night at Funko Field in two hours and 13 minutes.

AquaSox starter Reid VanScoter got out of a first inning jam and didn't allow a run through 6.2 innings as he earned his second win of the season versus the Canadians. In three games this season against Vancouver, he has only allowed four runs in 19.0 innings. VanScoter is now 5-2 on the season and tied with Kelvin Nunez for the team lead in victories.

As good as VanScoter was early, Rafael Sanchez was just as good. Sanchez held the AquaSox scoreless until the fifth inning when James Parker connected on a two-run home run to left center that traveled 395 feet. The homer was Parker's sixth home run of the season and the 19th of his AquaSox career. Sanchez allowed only four hits and struck out six in 5.0 innings of work and did not figure in the decision.

In the seventh inning, Vancouver finally got to VanScoter as they scored three times. Josh Kasevich's sacrifice fly was followed by a two-run two-out home run by Devonte Brown giving Vancouver the lead 3-2. VanScoter's night was done after the inning.

Randy Bednar gave the Sox the lead in their half of the inning with a two-run home run. Blake Rambush then gave the AquaSox an insurance run in the eighth on a solo shot. Jarod Bayless pitched the eighth inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced.

The Canadians scored a run in the ninth, but Logan Rhinehart closed out the game for his third save of the season, leaving the game-tying run at third base.

Bednar finished the game 2-3, as he also had a double. The AquaSox were 1-3 with runners in scoring position and are now back at .500 with a 27-27 record.

LOOKING AHEAD: Funko Friday is back! Fans in attendance will receive a Webbly Pop! Pin. Gates open at 6:00 PM, with First pitch at 7:05! On Saturday, it's Marvel's Defenders Of The Diamond Night with post-game fireworks at Funko Field. We will be conducting a food drive at the game to benefit Volunteers of America and the Everett Food Bank. Be a superhero by dropping off a nonperishable food item at the gates when you enter. Everyone who donates will receive a FREE Funko Freddy Pop! Pin.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.