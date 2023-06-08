Emeralds Drop Series Opener to Tri-City

June 8, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds dropped the opening game against the Dust Devils by a final score of 10-2. The Emeralds now move to 26-26 on the year and sit 2 games out of first place in the Northwest League.

The Emeralds were the home team tonight at Gesa Stadium after the series had to be moved to Tri-City due to the Oregon Ducks hosting a super regional this week. The Emeralds will be the home team all week in this series. Tuesday's game was postponed due to travel and the Ems will take on the Dust Devils for a Saturday Double-Header.

The Dust Devils got things going early tonight and were able to get to Eric Silva. Silva loaded up the bases with 1 out and walked in a batter for the first run of the ballgame. Osmy Gregorio followed it up with an infield hit to give the Dust Devils the 2-0 lead. Silva was able to get out of the tough situation but it was the only inning of work for Silva tonight. He walked 3 batters and struck out two.

In the 2nd inning things quickly unraveled for the Emeralds. Ty Weber came in for Silva and had a tough showing. He originally wasn't slated to pitch in today's ballgame but was called upon early. He finished the day pitching 1.2 innings and gave up 7 hits, 2 walks, 8 earned runs and 2 strikeouts. It was a pair of two 2-run home runs that helped the Dust Devils put up a lopsided number as well as stringing together some base hits. They scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning and 2 runs in the 3rd.

For Eugene they were able to get things rolling in the bottom of the 5th inning. Grant McCray walked, and a couple of batters later Victor Bericoto was able to connect with a baseball and launch a 2-run home run to give the Ems their two runs of the night. For Bericoto he now is 12-25 in just 6 games here at Gesa Stadium. He now has 5 home runs and 12 RBI's in those 6 games. Bericoto loves to hit the baseball here in Pasco and it didn't slow down in any way tonight. He had 3 of the 5 hits in tonight's ballgame.

Another bright spot for Eugene tonight was the combo of Joe Kemlage and Brett Standlee on the bump. They pitched a combined 6.1 innings of work and allowed just 4 hits and didn't walk a single batter. Kemlage struck out 4 and Standlee struck out 1. It was great to see those two guys give great innings of relief and they did a fantastic job of slowing down the red-hot bats of the Dust Devils.

It'll be a big ballgame tomorrow night for the Ems as they'll look to bounce back and even up the series at 1 game a piece. With just a little over 2 weeks left in the first half, the Ems are going to have to find a way to string together some wins. They sit 2 games out of first place.

John Michael Bertrand will be on the mound for Eugene tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:30 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.