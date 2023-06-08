Emeralds' Bats Carry Them to Game 2 Victory

The Emeralds defeated the Dust Devils by a final score of 10-5. The Emeralds now move to 27-26 on the year and sit just 2 games out of first place in the Northwest League.

Tri-City jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. After 3 of the first 4 batters were able to reach base, Alexander Ramirez ripped a line drive down the 3rd base line for a double and all 3 runs were able to come home and score. In the 3rd and 4th inning they were able to score a run in each inning and they chased out John Michael Bertrand of the game. It was a tough outing for John Michael, but he did get out of some tough spots and kept the Ems in the ballgame. He struck out 3 batters over 3.1 innings of work.

In the 2nd inning the Ems were able to open up the floodgates. The first two batters were retired, but then the 2-out rally started for the Ems. Luis Toribio, Michael Wielansky and Edison Mora had 3-straight singles to load up the bases and roll the line up over. Grant McCray, the leadoff hitter, ripped a single out to right field and 2 runs were able to score. Carter Howell followed it up by reaching base via Error. Edison Mora was able to score on the play to even up the game at 3-3.

The very next batter, Victor Bericoto, ripped a double into the gap and both McCray and Howell were able to score to give the Emeralds a 5-3 lead. They followed it up in the 3rd inning with some more runs. Aeverson Arteaga led the inning off with a walk, and after a stolen base Toribio singled to the outfield and Arteaga was able to hustle home and score. A couple of batters later, Edison Mora ripped a triple into the right center field gap and Toribio came home to score easily. A wild pitch sent Mora home and gave Eugene the 8-4 lead after the first 3 frames.

The Emeralds bullpen was dominant once again tonight, pitching 5 â  innings and didn't allow a single earned run. Ben Madison pitched almost 2 innings of work and allowed just one base runner via walk and struck out four. Madison qualified for the victory tonight, and with the win tonight he now has a team leading 7 wins. Nick Morreale had a fantastic outing, pitching the 6th and 7th inning and not allowing a single base runner and also was able to strike out 3. It was a great showing out of the pen for Madison and Morreale who did a good job at eating up some of those middle innings.

Mat Olsen and Tyler Myerick pitched the 8th and 9th inning for the Ems and they combined for just one walk and one base hit allowed and didn't give up a run. They also combined to strike out 3 batters combined. It could've been a potential save opportunity for Tyler Myerick, but in the bottom of the 8th inning Michael Wielanksy was able to get the inning started with a single. After Edison Mora hit into a fielder's choice that put him on 1st, Grant McCray hit a ball out to deep right center field that missed going over the fence by just a couple of feet. He was able to get into third base easily and Mora scored on the play. Two Batters later Victor Bericoto did a similar thing as he missed a home run by a couple of feet out to left field. The ball hit off the top of the wall and McCray was able to score easily and give the Emeralds their 10th and final run of the ballgame.

Grant McCray had a monster day at the plate, going 3-5 with two singles and a triple. He scored two runs, drove in four and also stole 2 bases including swiping 3rd base late in the ballgame. Victor Bericoto continued his reign of terror at Gesa Stadium, going 3-5 with 3 RBI's. Bericoto now has recorded a 3-hit game in both games to start the series against the Dust Devils.

For Eugene this was a pivotal game in the series. It evens up the series at 1 game apiece and keeps them right in the hunt of the 1st half title in the Northwest League. Spokane currently sits alone at the top with a game lead over the 2nd place Vancouver Canadians. Eugene and Tri-City are currently tied for third as they're just 2 games out of first. Everett also is just 2.5 games out of first as they are currently in 5th place and Hillsboro sits at the bottom of the standings 7.5 games out. It's a legitimate 5 team race right now for the first half title, with just 13 games left after tonight's win.

The Ems will be back in action tomorrow night against the Dust Devils with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. Nick Sinacola will be on the bump for the Ems and they'll look to take a 2-1 series lead.

