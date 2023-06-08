Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night is next Saturday

The Everett AquaSox will host their second annual Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at Funko Field on Saturday, June 10th. Be sure to arrive at the ballpark dressed as your favorite Marvel character!

Fireworks: After the game, the AquaSox will again be lighting up the Everett sky with another spectacular fireworks show! This Friday is the third of eight shows the AquaSox will be launching this season. Saturday's show is brought to you by Diedrich Espresso.

Jersey Auction: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night jerseys will be auctioned off online beginning Friday, June 9th, and bidding will end on Monday, the 12th. Remember, these jerseys are not sold in stores. Winning an auction is the only way to ensure owning one of these limited-edition, game-worn AquaSox Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night jerseys.

Game Used Hat Auction: The AquaSox will be wearing specially designed hats that will be auctioned off during the game and awarded to the lucky winners after the game. Bidding will close following the first pitch at the top of the 6th inning. Winners will be allowed on-field after the game to pick up their hats and join their player/coach for a photo! We will also have retail hats available online.

All auction proceeds will benefit the AquaSox Community Fund presented by the Kendall Automotive Group.

