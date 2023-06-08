The Spain Game: Garrett's Slam Completes Comeback

EVERETT, WA - Garrett Spain's two-out grand slam in the top of the ninth on Wednesday night at Funko Field propelled the Canadians to an 8-5 triumph over the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] and capped a career night for the pride of Clarksville, TN.

Trailing 5-3 to begin the final frame, Gabby Martinez sparked the rally with a lead-off single on an 0-2 pitch from elite Everett closer Michael Flynn (L, 1-2). Flynn - who was four for four in saves - responded by retiring the next two hitters, which brought up Lyle Lin. Lin - who was an emergency replacement after starting catcher Jommer Hernandez was injured on the fourth pitch of the bottom of the first - fell behind 1-2 before flaring a sinking liner into shallow centerfield that was nearly caught but dropped in for a hit. With runners at the corners, Estiven Machado doubled home Martinez to cut the deficit to one. Alan Roden was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.

That brought Spain to the dish with the game on the line. The 15th rounder out of Austin Peay State worked the count to 1-1 then took Flynn deep to centerfield for a no-doubter that put the C's in front 8-5. It was his second homer of the game; he went back-to-back with Roden to begin the fourth when the Canadians were down 5-0 and added an infield single in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth to finish his night 4-for-5 - the most hits he's ever recorded in a game - with 13 total bases (also a new pro high) and a career-best six RBI. It was his first professional grand slam and the second time he has hit two bombs in one game as a pro.

Matt Svanson (W, 2-1) had kept it a two-run deficit with a 1-2-3 eighth then worked around a lead-off error in the ninth to slam the door and secure the win. He deserves an extra tip of the cap for having the presence of mind to cover first base on the final out, which went down as a 3-4-1 groundout on what could have brought the potential tying run to the plate.

It was a game that would have even tickled Charles Dickens, who surely would have recognized that Vancouver's visits to Funko Field this year have been more of the worst of times than the best of times. After getting shutout for the first time all season last night in a ballpark notorious for high-scoring games, things started poorly again for the C's after Everett scored two unearned runs in the first and added three more in the fourth to go up by five. #9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko had to battle through three laborious innings that ended his night prematurely (he was the recipient of some bad luck, less than stellar defense and one bad pitch), which forced the bullpen to cover the fourth through the ninth. Eric Pardinho and Cooper Benson combined on four shutout stanzas before Svanson handled the final two; they deserve as much credit as Svanson for their efforts.

With the win, the C's improve to 2-6 at Funko Field after dropping five of six in their first visit in April - the only series yet this year that they've failed to win multiple games. It also keeps Vancouver tied with Spokane [Rockies] for first place in the Northwest League with 13 games left to play in the first half. The Canadians own the tiebreaker over the Indians.

A few stats to note: the C's were 0-23 in games they trailed after eight innings before tonight's comeback. Spain was joined in a multi-hit effort by Roden - who paired with him for the first consecutive homers in a game for the Canadians this year - and Lin, who made the rally possible with his two-out, two-strike single earlier in the inning. Alex De Jesus also reached base twice.

The Canadians will aim to take their first series lead in Everett this year when they return to action Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Rafael Sanchez will do battle with southpaw Reid VanScoter. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

