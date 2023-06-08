Vancouver Scores Five in the Ninth, Win 8-5

EVERETT, WA: The Vancouver Canadians were down 5-3 going to the ninth inning but turned things around with a five-run rally punctuated by a Garrett Spain grand slam over the centerfield wall, shocking the AquaSox and giving the Canadians an 8-5 lead. It was Spain's second home run of the game.

Jimmy Joyce got his second start of the season for the Frogs. In his first appearance on June 1st against Hillsboro, Joyce went two innings and gave up one run. His opponent was former AquaSox teammate Adam Macko. This was Macko's third appearance against his former team in the 2023 campaign. In nine innings he had only given up two runs and struck out 11.

Axel Sanchez was the bright spot for Everett on Wednesday night. He picked up four RBIs on a two-run double in the first, and a two-run home run in the third, staking the AquaSox out to an early 5-0 lead.

Joyce was fantastic for three innings before getting pulled. He gave up one hit and struck out five as he held Vancouver scoreless. He was replaced by Leon Hunter, who was making his season debut for the Frogs.

Hunter gave up a pair of solo home runs to the first two batters he faced, Alan Roden and then Spain, cutting Everett's lead down to three runs. Macko's night also ended after three innings. He gave up three earned runs on four hits and struck out four. Eric Pardinho replaced him out of the Vancouver bullpen.

The AquaSox bullpen shut things down from the fifth through the seventh. Luis Curvelo put up zeroes in the fifth and the sixth, giving up only one hit and striking out two. Jimmy Kingsbury followed that up with a scoreless frame in the seventh.

Unfortunately for Everett, Vancouver was not done. They put up a rally in the eighth on an RBI single from Garrett Spain to make it 5-3. With runners at first and second and two outs, Peyton Alford stopped the bleeding, getting Vancouver clean-up hitter Peyton Williams to ground out and preserve the two-run Everett lead.

With the Frogs three outs away from victory, the Canadians completed their comeback in the ninth. Estiven Machado picked up a two-out RBI double to make it 5-4 before Spain put things away with the two-out grand slam that made it 8-5.

Vancouver reliever Matt Svanson followed up his scoreless eighth inning with a scoreless ninth to shut things down for the Canadians and deliver them the win.

LOOKING AHEAD: Reid VanScoter will go for his fifth win of the season tomorrow as he gets the start for Everett, the third time he has faced Vancouver this season. Every Thursday game, the AquaSox celebrate with Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light. It's also a BECU $7 Field Reserved Family Night (June 8th)!

