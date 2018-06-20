Relentless Offense Propels Otters over Freedom

FLORENCE, Ky - Despite having their fair share of opportunities on offense, the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, were not able to weather the storm of eighteen Evansville hits as the Otters evened the midweek series with a, 8-5, win on Wednesday afternoon at UC Health Stadium.

Evansville (18-16) wasted no time getting the scoring started, as they utilized singles from three of their first four hitters to plate the game's first run. It was reigning Frontier League MVP, Jeff Gardner, who roped a line drive to left to drive in David Cronin and give Evansville the early one run edge. Freedom ( starter Chuck Weaver (1-2) was able to limit the damage however, stranding a pair of runners on base ahead of the Freedom (17-18) coming to the plate bottom one, trailing, 1-0.

One batter into the bottom of the first, the Freedom tied the game, 1-1, on the strength of a lead-off solo homer by Ricky Ramirez Jr., his first round-tripper of the season.

The Otters regained the lead on a Cronin sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the top of the second, and added to their lead in the third. Evansville would tally a total of four knocks in the third frame, getting an RBI-single from Travis Harrison in the process as the Otters moved in front, 3-1, after two and a half innings.

The Freedom worked the bases loaded against Hensley in the home half of the third, courtesy a single from Jordan Brower, a ground-rule double from Skylar Ewing and an Xavier Turner walk. Jacob Wark brought the Freedom within one next, scoring Brower from third on a fielder's choice to make the score, 3-2. Otters starter, Tyler Hensley then walked Keivan Berges as Florence loaded the bases again. Kyano Cummings (2-2) would make an early appearance out of the bullpen to face Jimmy Heck in the jam. Cummings promptly delivered, inducing a double play to thwart the threat and maintain the Otters one-run edge. Hensley issued five walks in addition to four

Freedom hits through 2.1 innings, surrendering two runs in an abbreviated start that earned him a no-decision.

Evansville expanded on their lead in the fourth, scoring three runs with two outs. With Ryan Long on first, Toby Thomas singled to left and took second when the ball bounced over the head of Berges at the wall, scoring Long in the process. Garder followed by making the score, 6-2, with a no-doubt about it blast to deep right-center, a two-run shot and the fourth long-ball of his 2018 campaign.

Weaver was pulled after seven innings, finishing his outing having allowed six runs on thirteen hits with one walk and three punch-outs.

Cummings was relieved in the bottom of the seventh in favor of Tyler Beardsley, who quickly loaded the bases with nobody out. However, the only run that Florence was able to push across was courtesy a sacrifice fly to left from Skylar Ewing. Another bases loaded double play pulled Evansville out of harm's way in the frame, as the Freedom trailed, 6-3, entering the eighth.

The Otters would add more insurance in the top of the eighth. With Cronin standing at third, Thomas laced a liner into left that turned in to a sacrifice fly as the Evansville lead swelled to, 7-3.

The Freedom would not go away, after a Wark hustle double to start the bottom of the eighth and a Heck base on balls, Austin Wobrock came through with a clutch two-run double off Beardsley to make it a two-run game at, 7-5.

However, Evansville responded by tacking on one more run in the visitor's half of the the ninth, thanks to an RBI-single off the bat of Joe Deluca. Leading, 8-5, in the bottom half, closer Mitchell Aker entered the game to slam the door. Aker faced the minimum in quick half inning of work, preserving the Otters, 8-5, victory and capturing his Frontier League leading thirteenth save of the season.

Florence will attempt to win their third series in a row on Thursday night in the finale of this mid-week three game series. Florence will send out right-hander Christian DeLeon opposite righty Randy Wynne of the Otters with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at UC Health Stadium.

