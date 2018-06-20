MacNabb, Grizzlies Cruise Past Rascals

O'FALLON, Mo. - Max MacNabb tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball to power the Gateway Grizzlies to a 5-2 win over the River City Rascals on Wednesday afternoon at CarShield Field.

Gateway (15-21) snapped its four-game losing streak and pulled within five games of River City (19-15) for first place in the West Division.

MacNabb (3-4) struck out seven, walked three and allowed only five hits to lower his season ERA to 3.37.

The Grizzlies scored four runs in the second inning - two of them unearned after a pair of Rascals errors. Gateway did not trail at any point Wednesday.

Terry McClure smashed his third home run of the season in the fifth inning and scored a pair of runs. Cam Adams drove in the first two runs of his professional career in a 1-for-3 performance with a walk.

Grant Black threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen with a strikeout. He entered with one out and the bases loaded for River City in the seventh, but induced a pop-up back to the mound and doubled off Rascals outfielder Connor Oliver from first base to wiggle out of the inning without any damage.

Gateway and River City will play the rubber match of their three-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

