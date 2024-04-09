Grizzlies to Partner with Nike Sports Camps to Bring Summer Experience to Sauget

April 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies have announced a new partnership with US Sports Camps, the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps, to deliver a first-of-its-kind Nike Baseball Camp at Grizzlies Ballpark this summer.

Kids ages 7-13 will have the opportunity to "camp like a pro" and experience a week as a Grizzlies player. They'll train at Grizzlies Ballpark and be instructed by current Grizzlies manager, Steve Brook, as well as additional Grizzlies coaches and players. Instruction will focus on hitting, fielding, base running and game situations for kids of all abilities.

"Our coaching staff and players are looking forward to working with young Grizzlies fans to develop their baseball skills and have a ton of fun here at beautiful Grizzlies Ballpark," said Gateway Grizzlies Manager Steve Brook. "This will be a tremendous opportunity for youngsters in the Sauget area to learn from guys with a lot of experience at the professional level."

Campers will also receive an official Nike Camp t-shirt, wristband, cinch sack and ticket to the Grizzlies August 1st game against the New Jersey Jackals, where they'll be introduced on the field.

"Our goal every summer is to connect kids with elite coaches in order to provide enriching and fun camp experiences," said Ron Hall, US Sports Camps Director of Growth and Partnerships - Baseball. "We're excited to deliver on that promise this summer by partnering with the Grizzlies. We have no doubt that Steve and his excellent staff will help campers improve their skills and have a great time while doing so."

The Nike Baseball Camp at Grizzlies Ballpark runs from July 29th-August 1st. Spots are limited, so sign up now by clicking Nike Baseball Camp Gateway Grizzlies or by calling 1-800-645-3226.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.