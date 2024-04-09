Knockouts Bolster Outfield; Add Sam Freedman to Contract

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts have signed outfielder Sam Freedman to a Frontier League contract. This is Freedman's first stint in the Frontier League.

Freedman, 26 years old, joins the Knockouts after one season in independent baseball. He was originally part of the Santa Rosa Scuba Divers, a member of the PECOS League. In 16 appearances, he produced an astounding .439 batting average, along with 25 hits and 16 RBIs. Freedman also slugged one home run while in Santa Rosa last season.

Prior to professional baseball, Freedman played five years in the NCAA for three different schools. His time began at Binghamton University. In three seasons for the Bearcats, he batted .253 with 15 RBI's. His batting average hovered the .300 mark during his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Freedman then spent 2021 with Flagler College, where he would appear in 12 games. His final year of eligibility was with Mansfield University. In 2022, Freedman batted .299 at the plate with 30 RBI's and 7 home runs. He appeared in a whopping 42 games for the Mountaineers.

In addition to collegiate ball, Freedman also played three seasons of summer baseball. He began in 2018 with the Allentown Railers of the Atlantic Coast League. He appeared in 22 games and posted a .263 average. In 2019, he played for the Edenton Steamers of the Coastal Plain League. Freedman only played in five games, posting five hits and an RBI. Finally, he spent 2022 with the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League, playing with now-teammate Mark Herron. In 17 games with the Thunder, Freedman batted .207 with 10 RBI's.

Freedman is originally from Media, Pennsylvania. He was a two-year starter and captain in high school, earning Perfect Game Preseason All-Region Honors. He also made the all-county and all-region squads for baseball.

The Knockouts are set to open their inaugural season on Friday, May 10th against the Ottawa Titans. Tickets for opening day can be purchased at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com.

