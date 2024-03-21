Officeball Night with "Meredith" From the Office May 18

You might know her as Meredith. Now's your chance to meet the talented Kate Flannery! Join us at Grizzlies Ballpark for Officeball with "Meredith" on May 18. Featuring an Exclusive Meet and Greet, a Limited-Edition Officeball Mug Giveaway, Officeball Jersey Off the Back Auction, and a photo opportunity and autographs session with Kate Flannery from the Office. Keep scrolling for more info below!

Don't miss this golden opportunity to meet the talented actress in person. Tickets are on sale now, and we have some amazing packages available for an exclusive, 1-on-1 experience with Kate. We have 2 package levels for this: VIP and Premium VIP.

VIP Package $50 - Includes a guaranteed meet and greet opportunity with Kate prior to the game. Receive an autograph and photo with her and take home the official Officeball Mug.

Premium VIP Package $125 - Includes Officeball themed jersey (the same ones the players will wear that evening), guaranteed meet and greet prior to the game, receive autograph and photo with her, and take home the official Officeball Mug. You must order the Premium VIP Package by April 10!

Giveaway Alert! We will be giving away a limited supply of Officeball Mugs presented by B.A.L.B. Attorneys at Law.

Jersey Off the Back Auction. Bid on Jerseys worn by our players during the game. This is your chance to take home the official Officeball themed jersey.

Itinerary

4:30pm to 5:45pm

VIP Exclusive Meet and Greet

5:30pm

Gates Open

Mug Giveaway at the Front Gate, while supplies last.

6pm

Kate Flannery "Meredith" throws out the first pitch

Antics on the Field!

6:30pm

Game Starts

The Grizzlies first pitch

7:00pm to 8pm

Kate will be giving autographs on the concourse. This is open to everyone on the concourse.

After the Game, Jersey Auction is finalized!

