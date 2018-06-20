Slammers Continue Winning Streak vs ThunderBolts

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy beat the Windy City ThunderBolts 6-5 Wednesday morning.

Windy City got the scoring started in the top of the 4th inning headlined by a Riley Krane RBI triple that made it 2-0 after four innings.

The Slammers responded in the bottom of the 6th inning with Ridge Hoopii-Haslam hitting an RBI triple that scored Dom Iero. Danny Zardon then singled in Hoopii-Haslam to even the score at 2.

Joliet posted four runs in the top of the 7th with Hoopii-Haslam hitting an RBI single and Justin Garcia hitting an RBI double. Zardon also hit a sacrifice fly that scored a run pushing the lead to 6-2.

Windy City scored three runs in the top of the 8th but would still fall 6-5.

Today's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game is Ridge Hoopii-Haslam who went 2-3 for two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Slammers are back home tomorrow at 5:05 to play a doubleheader vs. the ThunderBolts. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

