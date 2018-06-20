Otters' Announce Upcoming Promos for Season-Long Nine-Game Homestand

June 20, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will host a season-long nine-game homestand June 22-July 1, featuring exciting promotions, giveaways, theme nights and postgame firework shows.

The Otters will begin the nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Southern Illinois Miners.

The series opener June 22 will be Deaconess Women's Hospital Night followed by Deaconess Night on Saturday, June 23. Deaconess Night will celebrate the founding of Deaconess Hospital which will include a postgame firework display for fans to stay and watch after the Otters' game.

Sunday's series finale will be Family Fun Day with a special start time of 5:05 p.m. Families will be able to purchase four G.A. tickets, four popcorn, soda and snow vouchers, and two inflatable passes for $40.

The Gateway Grizzlies will return to Evansville to take on the Otters for a three-game set starting on Tuesday, June 26 at Bosse Field. The series opener will be a $2 Tuesday at the ballpark as popcorn and General Admission tickets will be $2.

The middle game of the series on Wednesday will be Day Camp-Day Care Day with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. Local area summer camps and daycares are invited to come enjoy an Otters game at Bosse Field. Camps and daycares must register for the event. Registration is $10 per person and includes a G.A. ticket and a meal consisting of a hot dog, chips and water. Giant inflatables will also be available to those registered.

The series finale on Thursday, June 28 against the Grizzlies will be a Thirsty Thursday with drafts at special prices at the ballpark.

Evansville will wrap up the month of June and the nine-game homestand at Bosse Field with a three-game series against the River City Rascals.

Edward Jones Night and a postgame firework show will kick off the series Friday, June 29. For the game on Saturday, June 30, fans will need to arrive early to receive their free hat courtesy of Heritage Federal Credit Union. Hats are available to the first 1,000 fans.

Saturday, June 30 will also be Boy Scout Night at Bosse Field. Local area boy scouts can come watch the Otters play and then camp out in the outfield at Bosse Field. Pre-registration is required which includes a General Admission ticket, hot dog, chips and water, meet and greet with the team, postgame baseball clinic, and a commemorative Otters patch.

The series against the Rascals will finish Sunday, July 1 with Family Fun Day and another opportunity to take advantage of the bargain deal for any family.

The Otters are looking forward to having fans join the affordable, family fun this season at historic Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Season tickets, group outing packages, and single game tickets are on sale now for the 2018 season.

Tickets can be purchased online at evansvilleotters.com, by calling 812-435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.