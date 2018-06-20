Otters Even Series with Freedom Thanks to Season High in Hits

June 20, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





FLORENCE, Ky. - Thanks to a season-high 18 hits, the Evansville Otters topped the Florence Freedom 8-5 on Wednesday afternoon at UC Health Stadium.

Evansville got on the board in the first inning on a Jeff Gardner RBI single.

Florence tied the game in the bottom half on a leadoff home run from Ricky Ramirez.

In the second, the Otters retook the lead on a David Cronin sacrifice fly.

The Otters lead was extended to two in the third on a Travis Harrison RBI base hit.

With two outs in the fourth, the Otters were able to rally and plate three runs. The first run of the frame scored when an error by Florence left fielder Keivan Berges allowed Ryan Long to score all the way from first on a Toby Thomas single. Jeff Gardner then blasted a two-run homer to right, his fourth of the year, to give the Otters a 6-2 lead.

Florence got a run back in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Skylar Ewing.

Evansville responded with a run in the top of the eighth, as Thomas drove home Cronin with a sacrifice fly.

Austin Wobrock hit a two-run double in the eighth to cut the Freedom deficit to just two runs.

Joe DeLuca knocked home a run in the ninth on a single to provide the Otters an insurance run.

Mitch Aker then came on in the ninth and tossed a perfect frame to end the game 8-5, and pick up save number 13 of the season.

The Otters offense was led by new addition Logan Taylor who went 4-5 and Jeff Gardner who picked up two hits and three RBIs.

Kyano Cummings gets the win for the Otters, his second of the year. The reliever came on out of the pen and tossed 3.2 innings, allowing just one run, on two hits while striking out two.

Chuck Weaver is handed the loss for Florence. Weaver threw six innings, allowing six runs, four earned, on 13 hits while striking out three.

Otters starter Ty Hensley receives a no-decision after throwing 2.1 innings and allowing two runs on hits while striking out three.

The two clubs will play the rubber match of the series tomorrow evening at 6:35 p.m. ET at UC Health Stadium.

Coverage of the series will continue on WUEV 91.5 FM presented by Kruckemeyer & Cohn with Sam Jellinek on the call.

The Otters will return home for a nine-game homestand June 22-July 1, having three-game sets against the Southern Illinois Miners, Gateway Grizzlies and River City Rascals. June 22-24 against the Miners will feature Deaconess Women's Hospital Night, Deaconess Night and postgame fireworks, and a family fun day. June 26-28 against the Grizzlies will have $2 Tuesday, Day Camp Day and Thirsty Thursday. June 29-July 1 against the Rascals will be highlighted by Edward Jones Night and postgame fireworks, Heritage Federal Credit Union hat giveaway and Boy Scout Night, and another family fun day. Tickets are still available at evansvilleotters.com or by calling 812-435- 8686.

Fans can also follow Otters social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for game updates throughout the day.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Season tickets, group outing packages, and single game tickets are on sale now for the 2018 season.

Tickets can be purchased online at evansvilleotters.com, by calling 812-435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.