Rascals Fall to Grizzlies in Game 2

O'FALLON, MO--The River City Rascals came out flat on Wednesday at CarShield Field, losing the middle game of their series against the rival Gateway Grizzlies by a final score of 5-2. The series is now tied at a game apiece.

The Grizzlies scored four runs in the second inning, starting with a bases loaded walk to Jeff Cardenas. Cam Adams then singled in two runs, and the Grizzlies made it 4-0 on a Rascals defensive error by JD Hearn, one of two in the inning. Terry McClure made it 5-0 with a solo shot to right center in the fifth. The Rascals scored in the sixth on an RBI single from Braxton Martinez and made it 5-2 on a Kevin Suarez double in the ninth, but their comeback effort ultimately fell short.

Scott Grist (2-3) took the loss, going seven innings and allowing five runs, three earned. He walked two and struck out five. Max MacNabb (3-4) earned the win, going 6.1 innings for Gateway and allowing just one run. He walked three and struck out seven.

Clint Freeman finished with three hits, two of them doubles, for the Rascals.

The Rascals (19-15) look for the series win over the Grizzlies (15-21) tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CT. Lucas Laster will make the start for the Rascals.

