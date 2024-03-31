Reign Win Fifth Straight

March 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Andre Lee scored a goal and an assist in his first game in over two months and the Ontario Reign (36-21-3-4) won their fifth straight game, defeating the Bakersfield Condors (35-25-2-2) by a 4-3 score on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.

With the victory, Ontario finished March with record of 10-2-0-1, their most successful month of the 2023-24 campaign. The Reign are in a tie for second place in the Pacific Division standings along with Tucson, each with 79 points.

Date: March 30, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final BAK 1 1 1 3 ONT 1 1 2 4

Shots PP BAK 35 2/3 ONT 29 1/5

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Andre Lee (ONT)

2. Charles Hudon (ONT)

3. Philip Broberg (BAK)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Olivier Rodrigue

Next Game: Wednesday, April 3 at Henderson Silver Knights | 7:00 PM PST | The Dollar Loan Center

