Firebirds Move Back Into Win Column With 3-2 Victory Over Silver Knights

March 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday Night at the Dollar Loan Center by the final score of 3-2. Andrew Poturalski, Kole Lind, and Ville Ottavainen all scored to help lead the team to their 40th win of the season.

Andrew Poturalski netted the game's first goal on a 2-on-1 with Kole Lind. Max McCormick earned the secondary assist on Poturalski's 14th of the season just 4:44 into the first period. Ryan Dzingel tied the game for Henderson at 8:24 but it was quickly followed up with a Coachella Valley response. Lind rifled a shot over the shoulder of Isaiah Saville to put his team back on top. The goal was Lind's 15th of the year and second point of the game.

The two teams exchanged 14 shots in the second period, including a penalty shot try for the Silver Knights' Adam Cracknell that was stopped by Chris Driedger, but Firebirds were the only team to capitalize in the middle frame. Ville Ottavainen took a wrist shot from the right point that traveled through a sea of bodies and hit the back of the net for his eighth of the season. Mitch Reinke and Ville Petman were credited with the assist on Ottavainen's strike at 19:26.

Sheldon Rempal scored late in the third period to pull the Silver Knights within one. Henderson pulled Saville for the extra attacker and Coachella Valley fended off the 6-on-5 to pick up the victory.

Chris Driedger made 24 saves to earn his 21st win of the season. The Firebirds outshot the Silver Knights 36-26.

The victory moves Coachella Valley's record to 40-14-5-4 and gives them points in 15 of their last 16 games. The two points earned also helps the Firebirds maintain a 10-point lead in the Pacific Division standings.

Coachella Valley's powerplay finished the game 0-for-3 while the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

